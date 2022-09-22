Question: What are some gardening reminders from Dr. Wilson for this month?
Answer: There are several reminders for September from MSU's list of gardening chores (Calendar of Home Gardening) -- planning, planting, fertilizing, along with miscellaneous fall tasks. Watch, too, for blooming and fruiting ornamentals and trees to show their colors for a while yet.
First, there are chores. Begin to plan by either buying or building a compost bin for autumn leaves that have begun to fall. (If you already have a compost pile, remember to turn it.) Plant vegetables that excel in cooler weather. Among these are broccoli, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, carrots, and English peas. (Again, here's a reminder of old England and Mr. McGregor's garden there.) Take time to sow hardy annuals like sweet alyssums, snapdragons, and sweet peas, and, if necessary, sow your ryegrass seed this month.
Fertilizing? When their buds begin to color, it's time to stop feeding mums. Again, as in Dr. Wilson's August advice, remember not to fertilize ornamentals after mid-August.
A further miscellany of work can help outside this month. Apply pre-emergent herbicide to lawns to help prevent spring weeds. How to propagate? By scraping the underside of a strong branch, bending it to the ground and covering it with soil, and finally weighing it with a brick. Check in three months for roots. Continue to bridge the seasons through creative gardening. Dried flower arrangements can help change the pace. Pick those flowers in bloom and dry or bundle together; hang upside down in a dry area for safe-keeping. Finally, prune any damaged foliage and fertilize houseplants that you're repotting.
Watch for bloomers. Maybe you'll see coleus--beautiful in reds, golds, and greens--in September. Awaken to morning glories, those old-fashioned vines in blue or yellow. Spider lilies grow beneath webs in cool, fall weather. Cannas in red; cosmos in gold; and copper plants in autumn hues await these cool, sunny days. Fruiting, rich, red-purple beautyberries; orange-y, translucent pyracantha berries; and those red-berried dogwoods recalled from Edith's front porch!
Chores a-plenty during this fall month...and a panorama of surprise colors in September's kaleidoscope! Just remember some autumn chores, and enjoy vibrant fall gardening with MSU Extension.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
