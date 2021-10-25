Question: Can you recommend ornamental grass varieties that are smaller than but similar to those planted by the Master Gardeners at the post office lawn?
Answer: For those gardeners wishing to plant ornamental grasses, MSU publication #2532 revised by Dr. Maddox and Dr. Wilson, can aid the process. Some oriental fountain grasses are annuals that lend movement and background to fall blooms. Pennisetum orientale, oriental fountain grass, is a four-foot tall grass that bends, blooming a glistening white; it is the opposite of another dwarf grass reaching 2’ to 3’ tall, Moudry (Pennisetum alopecurooides) with almost black plumes, stiff and upright. Little Kitten Dwarf Maiden Grass (Miscanthus sinensis) makes a lovely addition to nearly any garden and this smaller version, only 18” x 12” is the perfect fit for small gardens or containers. Pink Muhly grass, (Muhlenbergia capillaris) also 2’ to 3’ tall, is a fall show stopper with delicate plumes of flower panicles create a striking pink haze above the dark green, glossy foliage.
Choosing a location in full sun is best, but a partially shaded, fertile, well-drained area can accommodate these dwarf grasses. If necessary, amend the soil with three or four inches of organic matter; till to a depth of eight or ten inches. You may incorporate two pounds of slow-release 12-6-6 fertilizer per 100 square feet. Plant at the same depth as grown in the container, with the crown just above the soil. Apply a good layer of mulch after planting. Then, in late winter before spring growth, fertilize lightly at pruning; keep watered in summer, and divide in spring after clumps have grown. Ornamental grasses' bright plumes, wind-driven, give sound to fall and winter landscapes.
October Tasks: The MSU Gardening Calendar for October lists some reminders. The first is to test soil to find out needed minerals. In addition, if you have not done so, apply pre-emergent herbicide to your lawn.
This month, plant spring flowering bulbs with the exception of hyacinth and tulip bulbs. Place these in the refrigerator for six weeks before planting in late December or early January. (After Christmas, this is like a gardening gift of renewal from olden times.) That sunny kitchen window? Plant rosemary, chives, parsley, and sage (ready to pick for Southern dressing during the holidays).
Usually, we see annuals like violas and pansies, along with Queen Anne’s lace, planted here. Maybe add larkspur, flowering cabbage and kale, and English daisies to gardens. Perennials recommended for October are baby’s breath, peonies, phlox, Shasta daisies, and hollyhocks (a connection to place in Thornton Wilder’s Grover's Corners. Horticulture has a worldview.)
