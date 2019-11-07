Question: Did our recent drought have any effect on our fall leaf colors?
Answer: To some extent, yes; however, a late summer drought has less of an impact on leaf color as compared to droughts that occur during the growing season of spring and summer. Whether a tree goes through the leaf coloration process in autumn, and how long it lasts, depends generally on spring and summer growing conditions.
During the spring and summer, leaves are mostly green. That’s due to chlorophyll, a substance in leaves which is a key part of the photosynthesis that provides trees with food during the growing season. As autumn rolls around, the shorter days and cooler nights cause the trees to begin sealing off their leaves in preparation for winter. A corky barrier is formed between each branch and each leaf stem. This cellular membrane blocks the flow of nutrients into the leaf, which also stops the leaf from making new chlorophyll. The old chlorophyll begins to decompose, and when it's all gone, the leaf's green color lifts and other colors already in the leaves become visible…orange carotenoids and yellow xanthophylls. A spring/summer drought that occurs during the leaf growing season can cause the sealing barrier between leaf stem and tree branch to form earlier than normal. This can lead to an early "shutdown" of leaves: They'll drop before they've had a chance to develop fall coloration.
Red leaves, on the other hand, are colored by anthocyanins, which are produced only in the fall. The abundance of sugars leads to the production of more anthocyanins in the leaves. If we have dry weather in the fall, sugar concentrations in the leaves increase because the trees are not taking up as much water through their roots. So, a fall drought, if not too severe, can lead to more red leaf color but not more yellow and orange leaf color.
Temperature also effects color. When late summer and fall temperatures are elevated, the change to fall colors may be delayed and the colors muted. On the other hand, lower temperatures in the fall, along with sunny days, destroys chlorophyll more rapidly, letting yellow and orange pigments shine through. Cool nighttime temperatures increase the production of red and purple anthocyanins, but temperatures below freezing stop that process.
A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays. During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out. These conditions-lots of sugar and lots of light-spur production of the brilliant anthocyanin pigments, which tint reds, purples, and crimson. Because carotenoids are always present in leaves, the yellow and gold colors remain fairly constant from year to year.
