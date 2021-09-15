Question: How will the outdoor session with Jeff McManus on September 28 at the Pavilion benefit Pontotoc County?
Answer: Jeff McManus, Director of Landscape Services at the University of Mississippi, will show us some tips for landscape pruning, such as shearing, rejuvenation and selective pruning. In addition to making the campus in Oxford a winner of national landscape awards like “Most Beautiful Campus,” he has volunteered his advice at state conferences. He has written books, not only for pruners, but for leaders, as well.
From hearing him speak at a Master Gardener state conference in Oxford once, I recall his telling about promoting those gardeners on his team, previously overlooked, to leadership roles on university grounds. (A drive around campus can show results from that collaboration.)
He wondered aloud about one of the older trees on campus. Did they need to remove it or to prune it? The group sought help from several miles away where there seem to be “go-to” experts who can answer such questions.
Not only did we hear a sought-after speaker in Jeff McManus that evening, our session the next day took place right on campus. This hands-on work led by the campus gardeners had us pruning shrubs and hearing the grounds-dirt of how their team completes work, campus-wide.
Now, when I drive by bright red begonia and onto the roundabout, I see all those groundskeepers setting out tulip bulbs within some horticultural context. You can learn, too, by hearing Jeff McManus on September 28 at the pavilion here in Pontotoc.
Bring your pruning stories. Listening, I often heard this story told and still connect it to pruning: My grandmother’s daughters had cautioned her about pruning (knowing her, it was a way that she had to relax and still work late afternoons). Never mind her listening; determined to make a branch amenable, she took their small hatchet out to the shrub beside the fence. That day, branch aside, she cut her wrist so that her pruning days changed their routine. From that day, Papa had to make-do with bought biscuits early mornings. She picked up her crochet hook instead.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.