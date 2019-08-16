Question: I have crawfish chimneys coming up in my yard and I think the crawfish are eating my fig bushes. How can I get rid of the crawfish?
Answer: With our recent rainy weather, crawfish chimneys are more frequent; however, it is probably not the crawfish eating your fig bushes. Crawfish might eat the fallen figs and they do eat a wide variety of plants, both living and decaying, in addition to insects and worms. However, they eat what they can access, which is usually food near their burrows.
Crawfish play diverse and important ecological roles in the various habitats they occupy, including our lawns, so consider whether it is possible to tolerate their chimneys, which I know are a nuisance. With about 63 species, Mississippi has one of the most diverse crawfish faunas in the world and is home to at least 17 endemic species (meaning they occur nowhere else). Eighteen of our crawfish species are deemed in need of “immediate conservation action or research.” See Mississippi’s Comprehensive Wildlife Conservation Strategy, US Department of Agriculture, Forestry Association. Crawfish are a preferred food item for fish, various birds, amphibians and mammals such as raccoons, otters and mink. Crawfish help to reduce decaying matter and thereby improve water quality. They have been suggested as biological controls for nuisance water weeds.
Complete control is not possible, seldom practical and even undesirable considering their beneficial value. Control them only to the point where their numbers are at an acceptable level to you. No chemicals are registered for crawfish control and putting pesticides down burrows can potentially contaminate groundwater, and it is illegal.
You can try trapping using a funnel trap made with one-half inch (1/2”) mesh chicken wire with a 2 inch (2”) opening to allow entry by large crawfish. Any fresh fish or meat can be used as bait. Another suggestion from Greg Lutz, aquaculture specialist with LSU AgCenter is to use lye. Put about a tablespoon of lye in the burrows. He says that as the lye migrates through the surrounding soil, it turns into harmless by-products. When using lye, remember that it is caustic. Be sure to wear hand and eye protection and protective clothing.
Good luck with your pesky lawn denizens and have a happy week in your garden!
