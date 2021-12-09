Question: What might be affecting these sky pencil hollies that we’ve seen turning brown and dying around town?
Answer: According to article #670265 from the MSU Extension, there are a couple of possible answers. One condition—dieback--may plague some shrubs with branches beginning to turn brown. What can we do when we identify this? Remove those limbs before the canker that is cutting off nutrients along the stem affects the rest of the bush. Look for a canker that appears as a knotted area along the stem.
If the plant browns at the leaf tips, check leaf margins and bases for brown spots that indicate web blight that soon spread into black or brown blotches across the leaf. From dead leaves clinging to the plant, disease spreads up from the bottom of the plant to the crown. Once identified, treat this blight with a fungicide.
Another possibility is that overwatering or planting the shrub too deeply has caused root rot. This condition takes two-to-six months or longer to kill the holly (as may have happened locally). A way to remedy this is to water the plant only when the top two inches of soil are dry, making sure that water drains quickly into the soil.
Check for new growth at the plant base coming from the roots (ground) or from the brown branches. If from the branches, the limb still has some life. Maybe, just cut them back to the new growth. Waiting and watching for new leaves to emerge higher along the limb can help us decide whether to keep a shrub.
This week working in a public place, the Master Gardeners replaced a barely surviving sky pencil holly (four others had died there). Instead, small hollies and evergreens helped vitalize and brighten the space.
Further, some hollies that grow well in North Mississippi are yaupons with translucent red berries that seem to sparkle in beds. Savannah is a hybrid of two of our native hollies, American and dahoon. Its foliage is lighter than the dark glossy-green of the Nellie R. Stevens holly. And, all hollies are dioecious, meaning “of two houses,” with male and female plants. (Both produce white inconspicuous flowers in the spring.) For abundant berries, both sexes must be nearby. Fortunately, native American hollies prolific across the state can pollinate the Savannah and other fruiting hollies. Jersey Knight, a male one, is a best choice.
Remember not to plant too deeply, as with the languishing sky pencil, and plant with the top of the container slightly above the native soil. A confined root zone may work with these, as their plethora of roots are small in diameter. Checking those roots to make sure they aren’t circling in a root-bound container is a must to keep from choking the plant later. (Dr. Bachman)
Enjoy gathering some bright holly berries with dark glossy leaves mingled with lighter chartreuse ones. “Oh, by gosh, by golly, it’s time for mistletoe and holly…”
(The source for the information on native hollies is from December 2, 2019, Dr. Gary Bachman.)