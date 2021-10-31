Question: I plan to bring some of my outdoor potted plants inside for the winter. Is there anything I can do to help those plants adjust to the new environment?
Answer: It is a good idea to prepare your plants for the sudden change in light and humidity levels, which can shock your plants, causing them to drop foliage, wilt and in some rare instances, die. Before you move them inside, you can help ease the transition.
Begin now, before the temperatures dip below 45 degrees, by putting potted plants underneath a tree or onto a covered porch, so they can begin to adjust to reduced light.
Some tropicals can be damaged at 50 degrees or below, so they may need to be moved in sooner.
There is no need to repot before moving your plants inside. Growth will slow during the fall and winter. Cut back any tall stems and trim as needed. Gently wash the plants with a hose or a stream of water in the shower to remove unwanted pests. If plants are infested or diseased, discard them. An insecticidal soap or horticulture oil may be applied if needed. Read the label, as always. If pests persist indoors, check out MSU publication P2652 for more information.
Clean the windows near the plants’ new location. This will allow as much light as possible to reach the leaves. An ideal spot is one away from vents, heaters, drafts and doors that will be opened frequently. Consider rotating your plants if you are short on sunny indoor spots. Another option is to supplement the light with flourescent or grow lights. Remember to give your plants some darkness daily. Using a timer formthe lights works best.
Your plants will grow slowly, if much at all, during the winter. There is no need for fertilizer until they begin actively growing again in the spring. Cut back on watering as well. Over-watering is a primary reason that houseplants die.
In the spring, reverse the process. When our warm weather returns, acclimatize your plants letting them spend a week or two in a shady spot before exposing them to the sun and wind once again.
Good luck with your houseplants this year and have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.