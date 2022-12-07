"Kimuli"...Scott McCord spoke about his flower business at an evening meeting of Master Gardeners on November 21. His son Mitch, home from college, added some slides of their refrigerated building used for plant storage. More questions. "Is it still okay to plant the refrigerated tulip bulb that my granddaughter brought from Amsterdam a few years ago?"
Maybe there's even more interest in planting tulip bulbs after reading the November 30 column from Extension Agent, James Shannon. If you planned to plant tulip bulbs, you may have had them refrigerated for the past six weeks. Pull them out and start planting! In Norman Winter's article (2005), you can read about his past relief from shopping. Instead, he stayed home to plant his bulbs purchased in October. Like him, "old-school gardeners" may still refrigerate those bulbs. (Here is a general reminder of Felder Rushing who credits the overarching gardening wisdom of our grandparents. Daily Journal.)
It might help to repeat here that the bulbs need to be planted deep enough or two-and-a-half times the width of the bulb in a well-drained bed of deep, organic-rich soil. Tulips grow "three to eight inches apart" in more formal rows as grown on a section of the McCord's 35-acre Mary Etta farm just north of Ecru in Union County.
One place that Scott McCord visited in mission work was located in the middle of a rose farm...He told of having his idea and attending growing sessions for those like him interested in growing flowers for wholesale distribution. He sells to individuals and groups, too, like the Union County Master Gardeners who visited there in September to find "the most impressive celosia!"
Travelers may have seen the sign in his yard, to the right, just before crossing into Pontotoc County. "Kimuli." Meaning? "Flowers by the Hand of God." He chose this name as representative of honoring the aim of all the work on their farm. A small village in western Ugunda where an orphanage is located shares this name. The growing of flowers here is a chance for people to team, bringing "positive change to the world."
One story showed how his business has affected others in need of fall blooms. Florists in Oxford, unable to receive dahlias from their growers, saw him as a Miracle with a myriad of colors ready for Homecoming corsages and displays. Further, Mitch found a slide showing his tubers, gathered into bundles, ready for possible sales to wholesale growers across the country.
Interested in knowing more? Instagram: @kimuliflowers or
Dr. Jeff Wilson writes in his Gardening Calendar reminders, too, that a December activity is to plant tulips and sweet-smelling hyacinths "that have been in the fridge for six weeks." Old-time gardeners and their protege could have those stored and ready to plant.
Betty Crane, Ph.D. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
