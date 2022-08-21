Question: How do school gardens promote children's learning?
Answer: Many of us learned from gardens growing up--lessons about having a work ethic and the cycle of planting, caring, harvesting vegetables and fruits. But, most of our lessons in botany were learned outside the school grounds during the summers of our youth. Our time spent in gardens was at our homes.
Now, educators have carried the theory of learning from gardens into the Pontotoc city and the Pontotoc county schools. Students have toured gardens there and learned, maybe moving toward possible careers.
Frederick Froebel founded the first kindergarten in 1840 to teach children from birth through seven years through growing gardens. Since then, the term "kindergarten," in German meaning children and garden, is a part of our everyday language and now meaning--a school for pre-school children.
Today, Froebel College at West Kensington, London, established in 1892 and part of Roehampton University, continues to educate teachers in using the garden environment ("School Gardening," MSU Extension). Among Froebel's principles is that of an ecological view of children in the natural world. First-hand experience, play, talk, and reflection matter. An environment for learning is educational rather than merely amusing or occupying. The unity of indoors and outdoors, of the cultural and the natural, is a core principle.
Trained teachers, worldwide, help preschool children learn not only "meaningful and enhanced academic achievement, improved social skills and cooperation, but also more understanding of their natural world." Learning, according to Froebel, came from youngsters learning in these natural settings.
"KinderGARDEN," a website for more activities for children in the outdoors, has ideas--programs at school gardens and how to establish botanical or community gardens. Such topics online as "Special Tips for Gardening with Kids!" can lead to lifelong learning ("School Gardening," MSU Extension).
A garden established years ago at her school has meant much to a middle school student, now a rising seventh grader. An interview with her in 2020 showed how much she has enjoyed and learned lessons from garden visits that included a little digging outside. Detailed in color, plants like the blue hydrangea showed years of botanical input. Ownership extended through a school's outdoor learning environment.
Further, she detailed memories throughout nine years of trips there. Abby Crane had carried galoshes along with other school supplies when a 2 1/2 year old! Then, her teacher would call out, "Get your boots! It's time to go to the farm!" Imagine their anticipation trekking to explore and discover the natural world of their campus.
At ten years old, from memory, she detailed how the bee hives in the garden had suffered an invasion; re-established, they had recovered when she returned. In her panoramic view, she remembered that older girls had sometimes rested on garden benches near the clock tower. Now twelve and an athlete, she can reflect. Not far away are the sounds of buzzing.
These students already thank educators who have walked them through garden gates. "Time to get your boots!"
