Question: What are some reminders for June gardeners from the MSU Extension Gardening Calendar?
Answer: Follow some advice from MSU Extension's Dr. Jeff Wilson--
Plant warm-season grasses like bermuda, centipede, zoysia, and St. Augustine from now through August. Replace turf in deep shade with ground cover like liriope, ajuga, vica, or pachysandra. (We can learn from Terry Lynn Donaldson, the expert on turf in the Pontotoc MG group.)
Plant tomatoes later this month for harvest into fall. Cherry tomatoes and Bella Rosa varieties are good for heat tolerance. If you want a second crop of zinnias and marigolds, plant now. Gladiolus can still be planted for fall stems that strike a pose.
Prune oleanders after blooming ends. Pinch dahlias and mums for compact growth. Remove faded flowers from daisies, daylilies, and from blackberry fruiting canes after harvest. Prune new canes to encourage side branching (Wilson).
Blueberries, redbuds, and peaches are fruiting now. And, look at the countless trees in Pontotoc and in Ecru's Cherry Creek orchards!
In past decades during June, as others do now, Papa's catalpa tree bloomed. (But, we soon learned that he planted it for the fishing worms that showed up.) Picture now a vast array of sunny blooms on Dr. Jeff Wilson's list for June gardens. Some favorites are bee balm, begonias, butterfly weeds, coreopsis (a recent plant gifted from a gardener looking for pollinators), cornflowers, and gladiolus. Hollyhocks?--Remember those growing next to a fence in Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, a stand-in for all American towns in Thornton Wilder's Our Town.
Petunias in white, pink, fragrant dark purple, and yellow appear in flowing pots around our neighborhoods. Beverly nearby potted our Shasta daisy, along with the gifted red geranium. That unique pungency in a broken geranium leaf--symbiotic, the whiff of a tomato vine...
Go ahead and fertilize with a slow-release fertilizer ornamental trees, shrubs, and plants. If not already done, fertilize camellias with azalea-camellia fertilizer. Monthly fertilize tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini.
Dr. Wilson advises scouting your grounds for pests and then treating as needed. If zinnias have powdery mildew, remove them and replant. Keep reviving the garden.
Further extended, June connects to art and to nature--
In songwriting, Rodgers and Hammerstein remind us to celebrate "growin' the saplings and the grass" because "June is bustin' out all over."
In a past June poetry class in Oxford, Dr. Ann Fisher-Wirth told us that her group had tied themselves to Lamar Avenue trees to prevent the widening of that street. The trees still stand. In her book leading class, Louise Gluck had written of walks from pungent tomato vines to her writing desk.
In Home and Garden, December 2020, "Again, there are parallels for the gardener. Even in the community garden, gardening is, like one of Gluck's poems, a private compact between the cultivator and the cultivated."
And, following her June 6 session, Pontotoc MGs will know how local artisan June Caldwell uses her walks, photos of flowers and plants, and, finally, creation of art through enameling and metal working... Education and enrichment here in our town.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.