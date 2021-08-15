Question: My crape myrtle is showing signs of the bark scale insect, what can I do to get rid of these insects and save my tree?
Answer: Crape myrtle bark scale (CMBS) is a serious threat.
The first signs of an infestation are white spots on the trunk and a black (sooty mold) coating that appears on the bark of the trunk and on the branches of crape myrtles. The adult insects appear as white, waxy encrustations anywhere on the plant, but often near pruning wounds or in branch crotches. Adult female scales “bleed” a pink liquid when crushed. Look closely and you may see dozens of pink eggs under some of the larger white scale covers. This nonnative scale was first detected in the United States in Texas in 2004 and was first found in Mississippi in spring of 2015. It is now well established in more than 20 Mississippi counties, including Pontotoc, and will likely continue to spread.
Unfortunately, control options for CMBS are limited. Homeowners and landscape managers are encouraged to consider alternative species such as Red Bud, Lace Bark Elm, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Vitex or Jane Magnolia. If destroying infested plants becomes necessary, it is important to do so in a manner, such as burning, that will prevent spread of CMBS to nearby crape myrtles.
MSU Extension Service recognizes a homeowner insecticide treatment for CMBS--notably less than 100% effective--with these worries: likely harmful to pollinators, relatively costly, and may need yearly application. These soil-applied systemic insecticides contain active ingredients such as imidacloprid, clothianidin, dinotefuran, and thiamethoxam. All of these treatments belong to the neonicotinoid class of insecticide chemistry. Depending on the time of application and the trees’ rate of uptake, these chemicals can affect honey bees and other pollinating insects through the pollen and nectar. Iowa State Extension Service, recommends NOT using imidacloprid on plants visited by bees and other insects. A report from the Xerces Society (cited by Iowa State Extension) states that ornamental plants treated with a soil drench of imidacloprid have concentrations of imidacloprid high enough to kill bees in the blossoms for months to years following treatment. Imidacloprid lasts longer than a year and using it annually on plants may increase the amounts found in pollen and nectar.
A representative of Control Solutions, Inc. maker of Dominion 2L, active ingredient imidacloprid, informed me that homeowners can safely soil drench imidacloprid around the base of a crape myrtle when the tree first shows sign of leaf bud (always read label for precise instructions!). If that window is missed, then try the soil drench after the tree completes bloom. Using the product only during those windows will reduce or hopefully eliminate the chemical in the pollen and nectar. The representative stressed an Integrated Pest Management approach to combat CMBS and advised using a soft bristled brush with soap water to scrub off scales and also applying a horticultural oil (read labels for application instructions).
Remember, an insecticide does not have to kill in order to have an effect. There is limited information on such sublethal effects on bees, but research has indicated that exposure to neonicotinoids can affect bees ‘ ability to fly and navigate, learn, and reproduce.
Because 90% of our plants and 1/3 of our food supply rely on pollinators, using an Integrated Pest Management approach that avoids damage to our valuable pollinators should be considered. If that approach results in removal of your tree, please contact our group for advice on replacement species.
Information for this article was obtained from Texas A&M Extension, Integrated Pest Management Specialist Erfan Vafaie and agent Randy Reeves (2016); How Neonicotinoids Can Kill Bees, 2 Ed, Xerces Society; MSU Extension, Publication P2938; Iowa State Extension publication, “Protecting Bees from Pesticides”; Representative of Control Solutions, Inc.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.