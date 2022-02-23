Question: What is the value of soil testing?
Answer: Just this morning, I heard a few reminders about how to enrich our soils. First, one gardener questioned amending his compost for later nutrients in his garden. The answer was that his plan would increase calcium, mostly unnecessary in Mississippi soil; calcium is a secondary nutrient. (Find further research by Dr. Larry Oldham, MSU). Another gardener asked about fertilizing a fig tree now. The answer—fertilize only if the plant has less than 18” of annual growth. Noted, too, was that water currents have changed the pH of soil in an area. Examples like these are why horticulturists have initiated entire plans to help us understand soil nutrients.
Gardeners need to start with a soil test. A soil test analysis conducted by MSU will show your soil’s pH, and will provide recommendations for adding lime, phosphorous (P), potassium (K), Calcium (Ca), Magnesium (Mg), Zinc (Zn), and/or Sodium.
Whether soil is acidic, neutral, or alkaline is a vital piece of information. A soil pH of 7 is neutral. Lower than 7 is acidic, while a higher pH is alkaline (basic). It is noteworthy that a change in one unit in the pH scale represents a tenfold change. For this reason, research shows us to be careful when trying to increase of decrease soil pH.
These are the steps recommended by MSU horticulturists for taking a soil sample:
Define the area to be tested. Divide the property into three different areas (for example, front yard, back yard, and garden). Each area requires its own soil sample box.
Gather the supplies you need: soil probe, spade or shovel, plastic bucket, and sample boxes.
Collect 15–20 different soil plugs from different places in the defined area. Remove vegetation/turf from the ground surface before collecting plugs.
Take soil from the top 4–6 inches.
Mix all plugs from a designated area together in a plastic bucket.
Fill a soil sample box with soil from the bucket.
If a box is not available, quart-sized zip-top bags are also an option.
In addition to the other information on the box, remember to label the sample name (for example, front yard, back yard, or garden).
If you have multiple areas that need sampling, repeat the entire collection process.
Forms are at your Pontotoc County MSU Extension office.
Take the soil sample(s) to your local Extension office or mail them directly to the MSU Soil Testing Lab at P.O. Box 9610, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
Include payment with your sample ($8 per sample), or pay for samples online.
(Keri Jones, PhD, Laboratory Coordinator, Soil Testing Lab, from a previous edition by Keith Crouse, PhD, retired Associate Extension Professor at MSU, 2020)
For whimsical evidence that charmed us, look at the blue-to-pink mystery of hydrangeas long ago. The huge blue blooms on our great aunt’s hydrangea hung just outside a back bedroom window; then, one summer, she predicted their change. Her own garden magic was to push nails (that rusted then) into the soil at the base of her shrub. We have since learned that those azaleas may have undergone a change in their acidic soil at the root zone; they grow best in a soil pH level between 4.5 and 6.0 while the now-popular limelight (hydrangea paniculata) grow in 6.1 and 7.8; oakleaf (hydrangea quercifolia) grow in 5.1 to 7.5 pH. (P#2571)
There is much to learn as a Master Gardener volunteer. Take the classes for MG training by signing up now. The registration for this year ends on February 28.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension Office or call 662-489-3911.