Question: Question: What are some problem areas for tree longevity as researched by MSU Extension experts?
Answer: Since Howell Tree Services recently cut down a beetle-destroyed pine tree leaning toward my house, I, too, have an interest in trees that might not survive another ice storm here.
Reading MSU Extension Publication #3111 (John D. Kushla, PhD), we find more about the tree species that can best withstand weather conditions in Mississippi. There are storm-resistant trees to help make property safer and reduce any maintenance costs. So, plan to set out those that can survive ice, winds, and extensive flooding.
Since storms like the Siberian Express that came through Pontotoc in 1994 often leave landscape scars for years, look for those trees most resistant to breakage from ice. Often with strong, flexible, low branch area surfaces and straight trunks, bald cypress (Taxodium distichum), black walnut (Juglans nigra), and Eastern redcedar (Juniperus virginiana) are some possibilities for survival of another of these ice storms.
Consider our weather warnings lately here. According to Dr. Kushla, storms with high winds or fronts occur an average of 55 days a year in North Mississippi.
Healthy trees and those that can defoliate during high winds survive best. Examples of these include live oak (Quercus virginiana) and flowering dogwood (Cornus florida). High wood density in live oaks or trees with open crowns or pruned canopies hold their places better in wind.
The Eastern redcedar with tapered crown, along with the American holly and the Southern magnolia, have sometimes remained rooted for hundreds of years.
Since tree roots need oxygen, most tree species will not tolerate submersion during flooding.Trees along creek banks might remind one of the bald cypress (Taxodium distichum) that is flood-tolerant. It is relatively slow-growing so that its roots can withstand prolonged wet sites.
Research on Mississippi trees shows, too, that those with brittle wood should not be planted near structures, driveways, or roads.
Examples are the boxelder (Acer negundo), Eastern cottonwood (Populus deltoides), red maple (Acer rubrum), and silver maple (Acer saccharinum).
Further caution to those setting out trees is to make sure that yours is not invasive. For example, Chinese tallow (Triadica sebifera) is wind resistant but a non-native invasive. Check with experts to see if a tree is native to Mississippi, if possible, for best results in your landscape.
Grandmama's chinaberry tree filled the night with the cacophony of sound from tree frogs. (I now know that this tree is invasive.)
There is a wealth of information about trees online through MSU Extension gardening. We are planning for April 29 when we can learn more about trees on Arbor Day.
Joyce Kilmer's "I think I shall never see. A poem as lovely as a tree," can remind us of our Aunt Polly's silver maple leaves that changed, now silver-now graygreen, soundless in a wind.
Would you like to become a Master Gardener? Registration for the 2022 online Master Gardener training opens February 1. Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 for more information.