Questions: What are October suggestions for gardeners in our area? How did
the Jeff McManus gardening session benefit our area?
Answers: Jeff McManus presented pruning tips to our group (from Holly
Springs, Oxford, Columbus, Ecru, Pontotoc and Tupelo) at the Tanglefoot Trail
Gateway Pavilion on September 28. Knowing that his humor had kept
gardeners' attention at a State Conference, we looked forward to his sharing of
professional landscaping knowledge.
Here is a synopsis to review: He brought a couple of gardeners to the front to prune, guiding their angled-cuts and demonstrating how to eliminate limbs that crossed each other. A crape myrtle that needed pruned could grow fuller by letting sunlight onto lower branches; he showed where to cut for new growth (not sheared across the top) and how to hide those pruning cuts.
His book "Pruning like a Pro" can be purchased on Amazon if any other gardeners would like answers to the great questions asked last Tuesday evening. (Thank you, New Albany Native Plants and Pontotoc Golding Nursery for donating trees and shrubs for pruning.)
And, let's share more tips for October gardening from Dr. Jeff Wilson:
Pruning tips listed in MSU P3437 include these: Remove dead and damaged wood from trees. If anyone has a golden rain tree, gather the blossomlike fruit for later dried arrangements.
MSU shows that in zone 7, our most familiar fruiting trees this month are dogwoods, pyracanthas, beauty berries and apples. Mums, camellias, roses (along the library wall in town) and zinnias bloom here now.
Further, dig up caladiums with foliage intact and allow them to dry.
Remove foliage and store in peat moss in a cool, dark place in order to plant
next year.
You may force paperwhite, narcissus, and jonquil bulbs by putting bulbs
on gravel and covering roots with water. Place in a cool, dark place until plants
reach two-to-three inches. What gifts to enjoy and to share in December!
These are some October changes taking place -- Happy Gardening.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.