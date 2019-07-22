Growing a garden in our heat and humidity can be tough…tough on plants and tough on us! One of our Master Gardeners noticed his tomato plants were not producing tomatoes. Yep, that’s a sign the temp is too high for pollination. Have you noticed anyone’s garden full of weeds? Yep, that’s a sign the temp is too high for the gardener to spend time in the garden. The weed problem is beyond my help, but I do have some advice for growing tomatoes in the heat.
Tomato plants faced with daytime temperatures above 93 degrees and nighttime temps above 70 will not produce fertile pollen. Even though flowers may be pollinated, they are not fertilized, so fruit will not develop. The plants may look dark green and vigorous, evidence that all other growing conditions are favorable, but may have blossoms that dry up and fall off. Tomato fruits that do grow will be small with an altered texture. The inside may develop white tissue and the outside may have yellow areas. Lycopene, the antioxidant that makes tomatoes red, cannot develop in temperatures about 85 degrees.
To have tomatoes set during our hot summers, use a heat tolerant variety bred to set fruit under warm temperatures. The popular Cherokee Purple tomatoes are heat tolerant along with Pink Brandywine, San Marzano and Arkansas Traveler. Other heat tolerant varieties are available. Check the labels or give us a call if you are not sure. Keeping the temps down in your garden can help some. Plant in an area with afternoon shade and use mulch.
You may also notice sunscald on your tomatoes. See photo. Sunscald appears as a white or tan blistered area usually at the top of the fruit where it is exposed to the sun. The affected area can turn leathery and be invaded by rots, but usually it remains dry. To help, do not prune heavily, especially at the tops of the plants and maintain proper nutrition in order to provide leafy coverage for the fruit.
Good luck and remember…cooler days will come and your tomatoes will produce again. Have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the people of Pontotoc County.