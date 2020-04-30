As May is just around the corner, now is a great time to think about growing herbs for the summer. Herbs thrive in Southern gardens and do not require sprays, so these plants are great for kids and grownups alike. A sunny, well-drained garden near your kitchen door is ideal. If not, containers work just fine.
Let’s start with thyme. I grow mine around walkways, on well drained slopes and always where it can receive full sun. Right now, mine is in bloom which brings to mind another tip: herbs are often at their most potent right before bloom. Even though thyme is a perennial, I replace the plants every other year or every third year. Thyme plants thrive at first and then parts of the plant begin to die off as it ages through the years. No worry though, thyme easily starts from seed. Seed it in a tray; otherwise you will lose the small seedlings in your garden.
Rosemary is easy to start with cuttings. If you need a few starts, please let us know and I will put a few outside of the Extension Building for you. Rosemary has a wonderful scent and can also be used as a shrub. I use mine around the chicken coop to help the girls smell a bit better!
Tarragon, at least the French Tarragon, that I grow, is a rugged plant that can take rough treatment near traffic areas. It will grow more than you will ever need, so keep it in check. Tarragon easily starts from cuttings and I have plenty to share, just ask.
Sage is an absolutely lovely plant. Soft, bluish leaves and bright blue flower spikes are great as an ornamental and to attract pollinators. Sage can be affected by fungus, but not severely. Pick off leaves with spots or just replace the entire plant occasionally. I move my sage around every 3 years or so and that seems to help with fungus problems as well. There are many varieties of sage, look for one with culinary uses.
Oregano is a great ground cover and will drape over containers and edges of raised beds. Oregano can really take off and consume a lot of space, but is easily pruned to fit your area. All oreganos are not the same! I suggest buying a plant so that you know how it will taste. Starting from seed is not difficult, but plants that I have grown from seed taste earthy. I chose a spicy oregano from a garden center that I could taste test first and I propagate that plant by division.
Chives are a must. These can be used in many dishes and bloom later in the summer when other plants are finished. These will grow in clumps and are easy to divide as needed. Harvest is a matter of cutting what you need with scissors.
Mint is a force to be reckoned with. Be careful where you locate this gorilla of a plant. A customer at our Farmer’s Market booth gave me a sprig of English mint two years ago and it filled a 3’ x 6’ raised bed in a month. Raised beds are ideal to keep mint contained. My spearmint is in a ground level bed with other plants and must be monitored to keep it in check. Also, in the mint family, but not nearly as aggressive, is Lemon Balm. This plant is great to add to tea, but does not have many other uses in my kitchen. It is beautiful growing in mounds and of course smells great. Catmint and Catnip are in the mint family as well. My ten-year old grows catnip to dry and sell at the Farmer’s Market. Catmint is not the same, your cats will not react to that plant although they may like to roll in it! Catmint has showy blue flowers and is used as an ornamental.
Parsley and cilantro are easy to seed and both are very useful in the kitchen. Parsley flavors more than you might think and is certainly more than plate decoration! I used dried parsley recently to flavor pizza, along with oregano and basil. Parsley can be started now but I suggest waiting to start cilantro until later in the summer. Cilantro started blooming over a month ago and is now beginning to wane. Parsley is blooming as well, and if you start new plants now they will not bolt until next year. Parsley is a biennial and I find it is best to start new plants every year. Cilantro will vigorously reseed itself and you can move the seedlings easily.
Anise hyssop falls into the perennial herb category, but I grow hyssop for our honey bees. At our honey farm, hyssop is a bees all time favorite and I cannot grow enough.
Bronze fennel is a plant I highly recommend for its uniqueness if nothing else. This is not the bulb fennel, but is fennel grown for its leaves and seeds. It is a tall, bronze, feathery plant that is a wonderful backdrop for green and chartreuse plants.
Basil is an annual and one that I highly recommend as easy to grow and very useful. There are many types of basil, but if cultivating for culinary use, I suggest sticking with the common Genovese Basil. Dark Opal Basil is a beautiful purple, but when dried, it will look black. Thai Basil has an anise flavor and although I grow it every year, not many people buy this herb from our stand. There are lots of other options available once you get started! Basil loves morning sun and afternoon shade.
Marjoram is a relative of oregano with similar growing habits, but not as aggressive, which is good because I do not use it nearly as much as oregano. Plant it where it can hang over the side of your bed or container.
Summer Savory, also known as "the bean herb” also goes well with many other vegetables, such as cabbage, tomatoes, green peppers, asparagus, cauliflower, mixed greens, and rice. Summer savory is an annual and can be started with seed. You will need fresh seed every year as viability is really reduced in subsequent years.
Dill is a must in our southern gardens. I start dill as early as possible, otherwise I do not have enough ready by the time the cucumbers start to roll in. Plant more than you think you will need. Swallowtail caterpillars love dill and fennel, so plan to share!
Valarian is a biennial that is used as a mild sedative. We are experimenting with giving our dog valarian to ease his anxiety during thunderstorms. You will need to wait until the second year to harvest the root, which is then dried and pulverized into a powder.
Chamomile, see picture, is another favorite of mine and I’m not sure if it falls into the herb category as I use just the flowers for tea, but it is worth a mention. There are two types, Roman and German. Roman Chamomile is a small, evergreen perennial growing low to the ground. German Chamomile is an annual with hairless, branching and longer stems. Roman Chamomile has a light, fresh apple fragrance, and German Chamomile smells more like sweet straw.
Good drainage is important for all herbs. I grow my herbs in loose, loamy soil and I do not fertilize much. Once a year, I give them triple 13 with micro nutrients and even that is probably overkill, I just cannot help myself. If you fertilize too much, the plants will not have the needed concentration of oils, and flavor will be compromised. To preserve herbs, drying works best. I use a small dehydrator and I also hang herbs to dry. For example, with catnip, I cut 2’ long stalks and wrap 4 or 5 stalks together and hang them upside down in a dry area of my house. I use dehumidifiers in the drying room; so if you do not have that, just watch for any mold developing. Using an oven at low temperatures is iffy. Electric ovens cannot maintain the 95 degrees recommended for herb drying and the extra heat can destroy flavors. If you try the microwave, be careful as they can burn quickly.
If you decide to bring herbs to your garden space, I think you will find them easy to grow and useful, not to mention that they are a great attraction to pollinators. Get your kids involved in planting and harvesting and send us your pictures! We would love to see what you are doing out there! Have a happy week in your yard and garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.