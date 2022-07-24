Question: What does the MSU Gardening Calendar advise for July?
Answer: Dr. Wilson has over a dozen reminders for July gardeners in Mississippi.
He begins with "Planting." Plant pumpkin seeds this month for a Halloween harvest. (As noted earlier, larger varieties required a July 2 planting.) You may want to root cuttings of azaleas, boxwoods, camellias, and gardenias. If so, use fine pine bark or coarse sand mix. The cuttings should be four to six inches from new growth with lower leaves removed and not dried out. You may also try rooting some houseplants like begonias and philodendrons.
Dr. Wilson cautions about fertilizing. Don't fertilize camellias after July 1. Remember to fertilize chrysanthemums around July 15, and cut their height in half.
During these "dog" days of summer (beginning July 3), take care of your turf. Fertilize it if recommended, and treat with a post-emergent herbicide to remove weeds. Also, for reduced stress, grass can profit from cutting at a higher level.
Remove faded flowers from crape myrtles for a possible second blooming. Regularly-picked vegetables may ensure a few more baskets of produce, as well.
Remember some pruning tips from MSU Extension. When cutting boxwood hedges, make bases wider than tops for sunlight to reach lower limbs. And, remember to prune roses to encourage blooming. (Our MG group recently drove to Tupelo to see Tracy Kramer's rose garden. She told us that three years ago some of her roses came from Pontotoc in pots, and many can be traced to Maxine Patterson's garden in town. Too, we noticed that so many colorful blooms reflected some of her pruning savvy.)
Dr. Wilson continues. "Water all ornamentals weekly to a depth of an inch if it does not rain." Finally, he advises not leaving house plants inside during an extended vacation. Instead, he says to water and place them under a shade tree or have someone water for you.
Maybe exchange watering and gathering chores with someone nearby. Take a trip during our hottest days of summer--days too hot for even the dog to move too far.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&