What advice does our Mississippi State University Gardening Calendar offer for this time in May?
For planting, select and plant crape myrtles when in color, along with annuals and perennials now. Take hydrangea cuttings and let them root in rough sand. In the shade, plant impatiens, coleus (those bright leaves!), and other cool-shadowed plants like annual dianthus. Full sun areas? Those verbenas (memories of my grandmother’s purple bed), periwinkle, four o’clocks (thinking of the balcony at Square Books), wax begonias, clematis (another climber), and portulaca (rose moss) among those better-known here like marigolds and petunias (dark purple ones, often seem most fragrant).
Vegetable gardeners, go ahead with planting cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, squash, peas (purple hull, the favorite), corn, okra, watermelons, and cantaloupes, and others.
For fertilizing, ornamental shrubs need your help. Fertilize warm-season turfgrass after it turns green and has been mown twice. (Especially helpful advice.)
For pest control, search for garden pests like red spiders, thrips, caterpillars, slugs and others. Scout out diseases like mildew, fungus, and crown rot.
For pruning, consider azaleas, camellias, and gardenias after flowers drop and before new buds form. Cutting bouquets in early morning or late day helps keep plants pruned and in bloom. (My grandmother had that bowl of water ready for dark purple blooms nudged into a crystal “frog.”) And, finally, pecan trees can be grafted now using the four-flap method. (MSU has a most informative publication that directs this process. More on that later...)
The above is an overview provided for May by MSU and Dr. Jeff Wilson.
(Betty A. Crane, writer for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners)
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.