QUESTION: Several pittosporum shrubs out of a line of foundation shrubs at
my parents’ prior home died over the years and I cannot find similar
replacements. What is the best way to propagate the shrubs and is propagation
the best way to replace those? Ensley Howell, PhD
ANSWER: I love the idea of continuing a plant from one lifetime to
another…A tangible connection we can intertwine with our memories.
Generally, pittosporum are easy to propagate. Still, plant as many as you are
able to care for just in case. If more survive than expected, just pass along!
The recommended method of propagation for pittosporum is by semi-hardwood
cuttings taken from mid July to September. Semi-hardwood bends but does not
break when bent and comes from the current year’s growth. Not brand-new
growth, but not hard growth either, somewhere in between. Take cuttings about
4” to 6” long, strip off all lower leaves and dip in rooting hormone. Leave the
leaves at the top of the cutting. Place 3 or 4 cuttings in a pot containing a well
drained potting medium such as 50% peat and 50% perlite. The cuttings should
be in the soil several inches. Keep the soil moist and keep high humidity
around the cuttings.
The downside of propagation is that it could be 3 or more years before the shrub
contributes to your landscape. The cuttings should root within 4 to 8 weeks and
then growing into a mature shrub could be a few years. The seeds take from 2
to 4 months to germinated, so this is not a recommended method of propagation.
From a gardening point of view, pittosporum are a skeleton plant, supporting all
varieties of green and color around them. You may want to place a substitute
shrub in the vacant spot until your pittosporum is ready to shine.
Pittosporum is named after the Green phrase “pitch seed,” because the seeds are
very resinous and will stick to most surfaces. Your plant is likely the Japanese
pittosporum (Pittosporum tobira). This tough, evergreen shrub grows dense
foliage in a mounded form, adaptable to many growing conditions, making it
popular in landscapes as hedges and foundation plantings. Pittosporum grows
rapidly to 8 to 10 feet tall and then growth slows considerably. Pittosporum
bears extremely fragrant, orange-blossom scented, flower clusters in early to
mid spring. These are less visible against the lighter leaves of the variegated
cultivars, but just as highly scented.
Other cultivars that you may find in nurseries are Glen St. Mary, a green-leaved
cultivar that grows 6 to 8 feet. Mojo has a compact habit, growing only to 18 to
22 inches by 3 to 4 feet wide with glossy variegated foliage. Mojo is hardy and
suitable for cooler areas. Variegata is the most common variegated form. It
grows at least 6 feet tall with gray-green leaves with a white edge. Somewhat less hardy. Wheeler’s Dwarf is a popular dwarf, with shiny, very dark green
foliage. Wheeler grows to 3 feet tall and up to 4 feet wide. It is a bit less hardy
than other cultivars. Pittosporum can be hardy to zone 8, but some are hardy
only to zone 7. Read the label before purchasing to be sure you choose a plant
that will survive in your zone.
Good luck with propagation and have a happy week in your garden!
SAVE THE DATE: A free Vegetable Garden Workshop will be held at the Extension Service on Tuesday, April 12th at 5:30 pm. Beginners and experts welcome!
Julia McDowell, Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.