QUESTION: Several pittosporum shrubs out of a line of foundation shrubs at

my parents’ prior home died over the years and I cannot find similar

replacements. What is the best way to propagate the shrubs and is propagation

the best way to replace those? Ensley Howell, PhD

ANSWER: I love the idea of continuing a plant from one lifetime to

another…A tangible connection we can intertwine with our memories.

Generally, pittosporum are easy to propagate. Still, plant as many as you are

able to care for just in case. If more survive than expected, just pass along!

The recommended method of propagation for pittosporum is by semi-hardwood

cuttings taken from mid July to September. Semi-hardwood bends but does not

break when bent and comes from the current year’s growth. Not brand-new

growth, but not hard growth either, somewhere in between. Take cuttings about

4” to 6” long, strip off all lower leaves and dip in rooting hormone. Leave the

leaves at the top of the cutting. Place 3 or 4 cuttings in a pot containing a well

drained potting medium such as 50% peat and 50% perlite. The cuttings should

be in the soil several inches. Keep the soil moist and keep high humidity

around the cuttings.

The downside of propagation is that it could be 3 or more years before the shrub

contributes to your landscape. The cuttings should root within 4 to 8 weeks and

then growing into a mature shrub could be a few years. The seeds take from 2

to 4 months to germinated, so this is not a recommended method of propagation.

From a gardening point of view, pittosporum are a skeleton plant, supporting all

varieties of green and color around them. You may want to place a substitute

shrub in the vacant spot until your pittosporum is ready to shine.

Pittosporum is named after the Green phrase “pitch seed,” because the seeds are

very resinous and will stick to most surfaces. Your plant is likely the Japanese

pittosporum (Pittosporum tobira). This tough, evergreen shrub grows dense

foliage in a mounded form, adaptable to many growing conditions, making it

popular in landscapes as hedges and foundation plantings. Pittosporum grows

rapidly to 8 to 10 feet tall and then growth slows considerably. Pittosporum

bears extremely fragrant, orange-blossom scented, flower clusters in early to

mid spring. These are less visible against the lighter leaves of the variegated

cultivars, but just as highly scented.

Other cultivars that you may find in nurseries are Glen St. Mary, a green-leaved

cultivar that grows 6 to 8 feet. Mojo has a compact habit, growing only to 18 to

22 inches by 3 to 4 feet wide with glossy variegated foliage. Mojo is hardy and

suitable for cooler areas. Variegata is the most common variegated form. It

grows at least 6 feet tall with gray-green leaves with a white edge. Somewhat less hardy. Wheeler’s Dwarf is a popular dwarf, with shiny, very dark green

foliage. Wheeler grows to 3 feet tall and up to 4 feet wide. It is a bit less hardy

than other cultivars. Pittosporum can be hardy to zone 8, but some are hardy

only to zone 7. Read the label before purchasing to be sure you choose a plant

that will survive in your zone.

Good luck with propagation and have a happy week in your garden!

SAVE THE DATE: A free Vegetable Garden Workshop will be held at the Extension Service on Tuesday, April 12th at 5:30 pm. Beginners and experts welcome!

Julia McDowell, Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.

regina.butler@djournal.com

