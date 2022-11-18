Colder Weather and Still Gardening ...
One Almanac gives probable frost dates in Pontotoc County and lists the MSU Experiment Station as its "nearest climate station." A predicted frost date of November 2 defines the light fall freeze for this area. Two dates at each end of the cold-weather spectrum keep gardeners watching the weather each fall and later in the spring.
A frost date is the average date of the last light spring freeze or the first light fall freeze. The classification of freeze temperatures is based upon how plants are affected. Of interest to most gardeners is the light freeze: 29 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, when tender plants are killed. But, some endure the colder weather.
Remember that not all vegetables need to be removed before frost arrives. Some are hardy (or semi-hardy) and can remain after frost. Some semi-hardy vegetables that can withstand light frost or air temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit include these: beets, carrots, parsnips with tops that die back while roots tolerate lower temperatures. Lettuce, Swiss chard, and peas are other winter garden mainstays.
Hardy vegetables that withstand heavy frost of air temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit include plenty of choices--spinach, garlic, rutabaga, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, arugula, radish, mustard (grandparents' favorite greens), and turnips (work-worthy, served with mustard greens on the fall table).
What are other suggestions for growing within the light freeze perimeters? One suggestion is to plant garlic in November after temperatures have dropped significantly but before the ground freezes. If planted too early, a new shoot may emerge before winter begins. If planted too late, the frozen ground can hinder digging; however, cold temperatures are a requirement for huge yields of this plant.
Cold weather only slows the growth rate of semi-hardy and hardy plants. Snow even insulates, acting as a mulch, warming the soil for such tough plants. Outside the garden fence, you might allow some healthy perennials to remain uncut throughout winter, leaving seedheads and habitat for pollinators. Rudbeckia, purple coneflower, and sunflowers can benefit birds and other wildlife.
In Pontotoc, continue winter gardening for fresh, hardy vegetables on fall tables. Outside, wildlife may find the seeds of native perennials left for them.
Sources: Sweetster, September 2022, and Almanac (with MSU) for Pontotoc County
Betty Crane, Ph.d. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
