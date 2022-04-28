Question: What did James Shannon, accompanied by some of us volunteers, discover about
Toby and Jane Winston's historical tree growing behind their homestead?
Answer: A few years ago, invited to see the tree in question, we masked up and angled
down a hill toward some bottomland. Trekking through a path, we untangled briars grown
there for decades. Popping sounds from each step gave James Shannon another clue toward the tree's identification and maybe even its age.
But, which species? He knew that oaks include sawtooth, swamp chestnut oak, white oak, willow oak, cherrybark oak, Shumard, and others. All are native and capable of providing a good mast crop--hard mast indicates the fruit (acorns) of oak--and quality timber during any season.
This tree had a diameter (163") that could show that, as part of the white oak group, it provided plenty of acorns for habitat for a variety of wildlife. The tree expert determined this one to be a swamp chestnut oak (Quercus michauxii Nuttall Family). Associated species include swamp red maple, willow oak, and water oak.
Maybe a lesson in hardwoods can benefit us. Acorn Production Members of the oak genus (Quercus) are monoecious--both male (pollen-producing stamens on catkins) and female flowers (short spikes on leaf axils) grow on any tree, with three months growing time for white oak acorns to mature. Wind or the timing of those flowers on a tree ensures cross-pollination among nearby trees. For this reason, acorns grow near the ends of twigs.
Chances are that trees like this one with well-developed, exposed dominant or codominant crowns (108'4") will produce the most food for wildlife.
Mississippi forests grow a variety of hard mast-producing trees such as this one on the side of a hill below Liberty Street. Although the diameter of this tree is not a clear correlation to acorn production, these larger ones (some growing up to 100 feet with this one being 103'6") usually produce more food for wildlife, unless the tree's production has declined as it aged.
In this natural setting, an oak may take 25--30 years to produce acorns consistently. Crops vary from diverse factors such as "poor pollination, late spring freezes or frosts, drought, acorn weevil population levels, soil productivity, and the genetic makeup" of each individual tree (MSU). So, if one notices a few acorns one year, he may consider that late freeze. The large crown on this tree can predict that it has provided wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, squirrels, along with non-game birds and animals, a bounty for several seasons.
Economically and ecologically important species like this oak are found in hardwood forests of Mississippi. Along with their high quality, valuable wood, such trees serve critical roles for watershed health and recreation. Consider the beauty of a tree with reliable red fall color contrasting with its light gray bark.
The swamp chestnut oak's oval form may have kept Toby and Jane at their window looking down at its silhouette. Even a gray winter sky may have cheered these observers who looked through its bare, ascending branches.
Now, Toby is clearing the land there for a place of respite among the hardwoods that offer shade to them and their guests--and sustenance to wildlife.
Note: If the care of trees interests those looking for careers outdoors, research some
information on silviculture. "Silviculture is the art and science of controlling establishment,
growth, composition, health, and quality of forests and woodlands to meet the diverse
needs and values of landowners and society such as wildlife habitat, timber, water
resources, restoration, and recreation on a sustainable basis."
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension
Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.