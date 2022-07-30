Question: What information does MSU Extension have about growing fall vegetables?
Answer: Read MSU publications for fall gardens with specific growing strategies, arguments, and counterarguments. For example, since it is often difficult to find seeds and transplants for late gardens, it's best to plan for your fall garden when preparing for the spring and summer garden. But, you can still plant now ("Mississippi Vegetable Gardener's Guide" / MVGG).
One growing strategy is to plant smaller crops at two-week intervals for continual gathering. "As soon as one crop is harvested, space can be cleared, prepped, and planted with another...fall bush snap beans, leafy greens, or late southern peas... Early corn can be followed by winter squash or pumpkins early in July."
If planting to preserve, though, plant more vegetables at one time for an extended harvest period (MVGG). Here, gardeners have had help in gathering their summer vegetables...leaves heavy with dew move to find green-to-purple peas. The shelling-to-bagging. Then, steaming bowls on winter tables. Here's a working process that can teach some cause and effect, too.
Now, MSU encourages cool-season gardening. Ripened produce grown in fall will suffer less stress from sunscald, with fewer insects and diseases to counteract. If this late garden will grow from transplants (or seeds) in July, it's time to start.
First, Norman Winter (July 1997) has some reminders. Although he prefers planting young tomato transplants in July, he does offer tips to gardeners who wish to cut back some spring-planted crops.
To begin, he says that there's plenty of argument for not cutting back plants like tomatoes. This pruning is feasible only if plants are healthy and insect-free. But, if you do decide to cut vigorous plants back, leave most of the foliage for heat relief. Once pruned, fertilize and water to renew growth for fall vegetables.
Another case can be made for fall-grown okra. Norman Winter prefers planting anew in July's mid-summer heat, as well. The gardener who prunes healthy plants (three to four feet back, according to the MVGG) can expect a more difficult harvest--there will be a resulting shrub, not that single stalk. Pruning 80 to 100 days before the expected first frost, however, may be worth the additional pods for a best pot of gumbo. Yet another option is to plant a second crop of okra six weeks after the first (MVGG).
Begin a plan by counting backward from the first projected freeze. Norman Winter uses November 1 for counting from seed until harvest for selected crops that can take no frost. If the first harvest is within 60 days and you expect to gather vegetables for 30 to 60 days, you are within growing range now.
As gardeners here know, a challenge for getting seeds to grow is current high soil temperatures. Some cold-hearty vegetables--broccoli, carrots, lettuce--do not germinate well in these conditions and can be planted a little later. For germination of seeds, create a bed for planting. Mark rows. Use a stick to make a seed furrow usually an inch deep. Water the loosened soil to a depth of four to six inches. After water has soaked in, scatter seeds evenly. (Winter suggests a PVC pipe cut four feet long to guide each seed into the furrow.) Then, cover seeds with compost, potting soil, or peat moss for a better environment and to prevent soil crusting.
A shield like cardboard or old roofing shingles placed on the west side of the row can help shade plants from July afternoon heat. This helps tomato, pepper, or Cole crop [cabbage, kale and etc.] transplants, too (Winter).
Add peppers and eggplant to the mid-summer planting. High quality cilantro can be challenging to grow in the spring; so, plant in late summer to harvest through fall or even into spring. Chinese cabbage and rutabagas, requiring a long period of cool weather are recommended for fall gardens only (MVGG).
There's much information available from MSU to encourage growers now. A good fall garden means more than keeping the summer garden alive. Plant some new vegetables for fall and early winter to have a second gardening chance. Accept the challenge and prepare in July for a bountiful November cornucopia--green. green-pink. red. Ripening tomatoes--alongside deep-purple eggplants. You may even plate these on your festive December table.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.