SEPTEMBER GARDEN CALENDAR: Growing plants in the landscape or garden can be a fun task for Mississippi gardeners. Sometimes it can be difficult to remember when to do what. Our state Extension Service publishes a monthly calendar to guide you through the year toward a prettier and healthier landscape or garden. See Publication 3437 available through the Extension Office or online through extension.msstate.edu.
In September, autumn is around the corner and it is time to plant cool season veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, spinach, potatoes, lettuce, carrots, beets, radishes and English peas. Planting in August and September allows many veggies time to mature before frost as our frost-free growing season extends into to the first of week of November. Others can withstand a frost or two and many flourish in the cold. Sow hardy annuals such as sweet alyssum, calendulas, annual pinks, snapdragons and sweet peas. If it is necessary for you to seed rye grass in a winter lawn, September is the time to do that.
Need a compost bin? Autumn leaves will be falling soon, so arranging a spot to compost all those leaves and garden clippings is a great pre-fall project. Have a compost bin or pile? Now is a great time to turn that compost over.
Propagate by layering: Scrape the underside of a strong branch, bend it down to the ground, cover with soil and weigh down with a brick. Check for roots after 3 months.
Other garden chores for September are: repot houseplants, pick flowers in bloom and hang upside down to dry for arrangements, apply pre-emerge herbicide to the lawn for winter weed prevention, stop feeding mums when the buds start showing color and don’t fertilize ornamentals after August 15.
What is in bloom? Cannas, cosmos, copper plants, marigolds, periwinkles, salvias, ageratums, coleus, asters, celosias, chrysanthemums, coral vines, ginger lilies, morning glories, petunias, phlox, rattle boxes, spider lilies, torenias,and vincas. What is fruiting? Golden raintrees, beautyberries, dogwoods, ginkgos, and pyracanthas.
Have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.