Question: Which medicinal plants can we find on a garden tour of Sherra Owen’s New Albany home? How many are growing here now that were in English gardens and the countryside of the 1590’s (from a book once shared by Joy Deason).
From Barbara Jones’ botanical notes, we find storied evidence of medicinal plants in New Albany. On our Master Gardener tour there a couple of months ago, we walked among shade plants and focused on medicinal ones, too. Sherra Owen shared the value of many of these olden plants that are still with us.
One of the first plants listed in Barbara’s journaling is yellow root (xantharhiza simplicissima) [see picture]. Jagged leaves on a purple stalk with golden yellow root may help identify it. Planted where there is plenty of water, the herb will grow best. Its roots, crushed and steeped in boiling water, may help with blood pressure, for example.
Another plant that Barbara listed is Aristolochia or Dutchman’s pipe that defines the shape of the bloom that resembles a Dutchman smoking a pipe. In the past, this plant helped facilitate elimination of placenta after childbirth. From a book shared by Joy Deason, we knew that in Hamnet, set in 1590’s England, such medicines were sought after.
Probably many have heard of ginseng tea that might follow this recipe: Take fresh root, peel, take a tablespoon of root shavings, put in metal tea boiler. Bring water to a boil; let cool for two – three minutes. Then, pour hot water in a teacup. Sink the tea ball or filter into your cup. Let this steep for five minutes. (Caution: Take care not to use more than the tablespoon in this.) Identify Korean Jin sain (American ginseng) this way: five oblong leaves (three prongs with two small leaves, red berries with two seed pods) with a root shaped like a man. This is a slow-growing perennial plant of one-to-two feet high. It grows on loose, rich soil and produces yellow-green flowers from June to July. The plant bears clusters of red berries filled with two seed pods. An anti-inflammatory, the plant may improve blood circulation, help balance hormones, suppress appetite, and help with dementia. (Korean Jin sain grows better during cold months while American ginseng “likes” hotter months.)
In the book Hamnet, Agnes gathers herbs and such medicinal plants as the violet (viola sororia) plant to help her community. Still today, we might think twice before weeding out this wildflower, possibly one of the most valuable plants in our gardens (even if we did not put it there). One half cup of this plant’s leaves can contain six times the vitamin C recommended; it may be included in salads. It is found in lawns and even sidewalk cracks or along trailsides and considered a weed because of its relative ease in adapting to human disturbance. On this continent for a long time, the plant is a perennial with a basal rosette or heart-shaped leaves. Its leaves are high in vitamins A and C and can help (as Agnes knew in the sixteenth century) in syrup, honey, vinegars, infused oil, or in salves. It has been useful in wound healing, as a diuretic, or for insect bites. Some uses suggested today as in the past: make violet jelly or steep the flowers for tea. Make salve by placing several hands full of dried leaves in a jar and cover with a light olive oil. Place in a dark room for four-to-six weeks, shake occasionally, strain into a fresh jar and store in a dark, cool place.
Wandering Jew (commelina behahalensis) is a tiny plant with beautiful purple flowers. The leaves have been excellent in treating external wounds. To use–grind the leaves and apply as a poultice over the affected area. In addition, some have boiled the leaves and added pounded cumin seeds and peppercorns for fever.
Sherra Owen talked about plantain (plantagomajor) that grows everywhere from parking lots to playgrounds. It is not only edible but contains compounds that may reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and promote wound healing. The plant’s greenish flowers have large oval-shaped leaves that may be eaten raw or cooked. Start with a low dosage, increase slowly to avoid side effects. Carefully rinse leaves to use in soup, stews, and stir-fries. Or, for topical use, place dry leaves in olive or coconut oil.
Barbara Jones shared some of these notes at Julia McDowell’s July 28 presentation of herbs that she grows at her farm. Much interest ensued about medicinal herbs and how they can be used. All of the above information connects to our lives today and is meant as anecdotal evidence. Connections can be found, too, in our world of literature--both past and present.