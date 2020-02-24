No need in February to dream through the winter days. We can ask a Master Gardener, Jay Hughes, about some of his expertise. Is it tree identification (from a recent session)... ornamentals?
Growing up in Cleveland, Mississippi, “the home of the blues,” (he called it) Jay Hughes recalled working alongside his dad in their garden at home. He walked and tilled their Delta rows. “It was before motorized equipment.” His tools for turning over black loam were a shovel, a rake, and a hoe. He planted and staked tomatoes, helped grow onions and the occasional bell pepper. Summers, he felt pride at helping pull bright orbs (from newly-pungent stems) through sticky leaves—enough ripening tomatoes for his dad to share with their neighbors.
He worked. Outside the garden fence, he trimmed shrubs and, as his father required, cared for the yard. Those tasks surely motivated him toward later success with turf. As a coach in Starkville, he carried a work ethic, grown through his young years into summers there. “They let me take care of the practice fields.” His school’s greening grass, worked and watered a couple of days a week, showed a careful trainer. The turf? “Bermuda that probably came from Mississippi State.”
While most aren’t thinking in February about turf management, soon MG interns will review this area. This from trainees’ manuals: Rank the following grasses for shade tolerance (1 being the most and 4 being the least tolerant): Bermuda, St. Augustine, zoysia, and centipede. (There’s a lot to learn for most of us without experience in the field.)
When asked for advice to share, Jay continued that it might come from his work with turf like that full-sun Bermuda, sod on golf courses and on sports’ fields. “My sons worked some with Terry Lynn Donaldson on golf courses. Golf course grass is a science by itself.”
Not only sod, his learning extended to his later home and growing vegetables. In Starkville J. C. Chism and he had a garden together. Farm-to-table. From there, vegetables made it to at least two. From their communal “agrarian” place, snap beans, corn, and butter beans came into play.
Then his mind crossed over to the schools and his work place.
“Drive by there. You need to see them. They are all around the sign out front. And, I heard that 300 bulbs have been set out at the back of D. T. Cox. (But, these jonquils are in front and maybe set out by another group.)” Too, he has noticed landscape work during the last five or six years around the junior high school building. He continued that when driving by, people see that someone cares enough to try to improve their surroundings. Business owners have helped, along with maintenance crews who work the grounds. “It’s important for visitors to see this.” All positives.
His collaboration with a middle school teacher there can help improve learning through a horticultural class. He has shared samples of information from his MG training to aid work in greenhouses. Lessons for the Junior Master Gardener program could possibly include a glimpse at turf management in early spring? Probably (Hopefully) there are students who already work their yards at home and at sports’ fields.
So, Jay (“that other Jay Hughes,” Terry Lynn laughed) just wanted to become a Master Gardener to improve his experience and knowledge. Of the MG sessions including weed science, ornamentals, vegetables, and lawns… he knew a little about some—like weed eradication (with a hoe) and turf growing, “but some were new to me.”