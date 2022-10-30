October Gardening Chore Reminders
Planting, fertilizing, and pruning are focuses of Dr. Wilson's gardening calendar each month. It's not too late to complete chores from his list from now through early November.
Planting gardens continues...An online source, the Farmers' Almanac for Pontotoc, suggests planting spinach now. Potting your basil, chives, parsley, rosemary, and sage in a sunny kitchen window can help families create pizzas for some chilly days ahead.
It's time again to plant most spring bulbs--but not tulips and hyacinths. Refrigerate those for six weeks before planting in late December or early January. Stay out in the autumn sunshine to plant annuals like purple pansies and violas, drop a palette of wildflowers, larkspurs and Queen Anne's lace. Perennials, too--daylilies and irises like your grandmother's grew like orchids of yellow, purple, white--and the sword-like leaves await spring in a bed tended in town. Remember to prepare fall beds for long-lived peonies and phlox.
Fertilizing. Have you applied pre-emerge herbicide to your lawn? Had your soil tested? Monitor the balance of minerals in your garden soil by completing that task now.
Walk in the cool air around your yard; search for and remove damaged and dead wood from trees. Pick and dry golden rain tree fruit to add texture to fall arrangements. Notice the red fruit on dogwood branches, pyracantha's orange berries, yaupon hollies' celebratory red. Bring in the apples still hanging from backyard trees, and just enjoy the purple-red of beauty berries in autumn here.
If you haven't already, dig caladiums with foliage intact and allow to dry; remove dried foliage and store bulbs in peat moss in a cool, dark place for replanting next year. Mrs. Doris Patterson told about her process of carrying caladium bulbs down to basement shelves... to gather up again in the spring for her storied Main-and-Oxford Street corner. And, there's the Stark house and our wonderment each spring, "Who--decades ago-- sowed red tulip bulbs on your family's corner of Main and Oxford?"
Now, we can force bulbs (paper-whites and narcissus), to celebrate the upcoming season. Place bulbs on gravel; water to cover roots. Keep them dark until the root system establishes three-inch sprouts. Then, gradually, bring into light and refill water to its original level.
Remember again to monitor birds for food, shelter, and water. Mulch any piling leaves or place in a compost bin.
Enjoy outside walks with camellia waiting to grace your pathway. Bring red, purple, and orange inside as you gather roses, dahlias, and zinnias. October-ready. Again.
Betty Crane, Ph.d. is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
