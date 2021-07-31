Question: At our Master Gardener meeting Cathy Smith wondered aloud about petunias that she planted this spring at her church on Maple Drive. All purple ones thrive while all the pink ones alternately planted beside them look “out of shape.”
Continuing, she wondered if maybe the rabbit(s) she had seen might be the culprits. But, why were the purple ones left undisturbed?
Research at the MSU Extension site helped answer questions about what we referred to as a kind of “mystery of the missing pink petunias.” After meeting with Cathy at the site, she said that these plants--Wave petunias--came from Craig Jones, their pastor who had worked some with horticulture in the past. (Some horticulturists working with such ornamentals might know that the Wave petunias won the Mississippi Medallion Award in 2012.)
As we examined these stressed plants, we noted completely wiped-away blooms and the cleanly-clipped stems of the pink ones while the purple plants remained untouched. Although pine straw in the area would hide any signs that rabbits had been there, those clean cuts are described in an MSU Extension publication as a sign that rabbits have eaten plants.
Still, we had no answer about why all purple petunias remained. Their profuse blooms on stems with perfect leaves thrive; nor have insects chewed holes in them as in the pink ones.
What about cultivars or petunias more resistant to pests?
Dr. Gary Bachman’s “Southern Gardening” column, mentions a purple petunia wonder that won awards and that is more tolerant of pests than those from the past. His answer to more vibrant blooms is to plant Supertunias that include his favorite, Vista Bubblegum that was chosen as a Medallion winner in 2012, along with Picasso in Purple (a dark purple bloomer) later. (If those flowers are like other dark purple petunias, they are fragrant. And, could that have deterred their predators?
The research goes back and forth. A January 2020 article by Dr. Bachman mentioned his return to growing--and writing about--the Wave petunias. His past work with the Wave petunias included Silver Tidal Wave that, although favoring the Supertunias, he now uses as a ground cover in his garden in South Mississippi. So, this expert has returned to incorporating the Wave variety in his gardens.
Because both missing blooms and holes in leaves plagued the nearly-destroyed pink Wave plants, more research might show that the nearby purple petunias are a cultivar and thereby a variety less-susceptible to disease and less-palatable to animals.
James Shannon perused photos from our field research and is now searching for other possibilities. Both rabbits and insects have preferred the pink petunias along the fence. Maybe they can be replaced with Supertunias like pink Bubblegum?
One Master Gardener, admired for so much work and diligence once said, “When the plants don’t make it, I try again.”
Sources include “Wave Petunias Deserve a Place in Home Gardens,” April 27, 2020; “Establishing a Backyard Wildlife Habitat” (P2402).
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.