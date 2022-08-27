Question: What are some MSU Gardening Calendar reminders for August?
Answer: Dr. Jeff Wilson has more gardening tips for this month. First, he recommends planning beds for bulbs. He says to order tulips, hyacinths, irises, daffodils, narcissus, and amaryllis now. Set the stage now for spring purples and golds to reappear in March.
Ideas for August planting can help, as well. Since daylilies need to be established before winter, plant those in a sunny location. Divide and transplant! -- Louisiana irises, Easter lilies, cannas, liriope, ajuga, and Shasta daisies. By planting mums this month, you'll be ready for a fall palette of white, bronze, or bright yellow showcased in September. Annuals fading from heat? Replace with marigolds, asters, zinnias, and celosia. Seeds of columbines, English daisies, forget-me-nots, pansies, and violets can be dropped into prepared soil, too (MSU Gardening Calendar).
Not all may thrive without your care. Feed those mums with complete fertilizer every two weeks. Water thoroughly. Signs of chlorosis (yellowing leaves) on acid-loving plants like azaleas, camelias, and gardenias can be treated with iron chelate (Wilson).
Pruning takes center stage in August with these directions: Cut back annuals like impatiens and vincas for more showy fall blooms. As necessary, disbud camellias for specimen blooms. Rose canes. Cut those back to 24 to 30 inches from the ground for fall flowers. (Further, Cane has had a leading role in our plant history here. "Fruit and Nut Review," -- IS 1444 discusses blackberry canes and in October 2021, sugar cane seed stock was available through MSU Extension.)
Dr. Wilson reminds us to water deeply early in the morning but infrequently throughout the month. Since those azaleas, camellias, and fruit plants are forming flower buds for next year, be sure to keep them well-watered. (Never specimens, Aunt Bea's camellias budded in her past July shade for January blooms.)
Some final advice--Leave clippings on the lawn after August's weekly mowing. Turn your compost pile. And, remember to feed the birds (Wilson)!
Watch for beautyberries, royal in purple, afield in August. Enjoy yellow-centered, white begonia blooms; white-leafed caladiums in friends' beds and pots; dahlias dense with purple petals, yellow roadside four-o'clocks, some faded-pink-petaled zinnias, and orange-to-gold French marigolds. Loaded again this time of year are apple and pear tree branches.
Now, those remind us of gathering pears from Aunt Berta's ancient tree in the pasture not far from her house. Her grandson Joe (Rutherford) helped us one December to remember--Our pears, preserved there for winter breads shared in that old, high-ceilinged, welcoming kitchen.
Take time again for late August planting, gathering, and remembering.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911. Would you like to learn and become a Master Gardener? The next Master Gardener training begins August 15. Information is available now from MSU Extension.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.