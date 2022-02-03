Question: What do MSU horticulturists recommend for February home gardens and landscapes?
Answer: While planning your gardens, consider trying new plants, along with those favorites from past seasons. Too, you may want to decide on the number of seed packets needed. Remember to include any replacements for a second crop of flowers to follow North Mississippi’s summer heat.
Using a temporary cold frame in February, you can start cold-weather vegetables like these: broccoli, cauliflower, onion sets, English peas, beets, radishes, and collards. You may not want a permanent enclosure and can make one using bales of hay for the sides with a glass over the top. Gary Bachman, horticulturist, gives these tips for creating cold frames: Situate the frame in an east-west direction, making the south side lower for more sun. Maybe paint the inside surface white to reflect sunlight on plants. Venting is necessary since heat will build during the day and shouldn’t go over 80 degrees. If you can’t be at home during the day to vent for dampness and to prevent foliar diseases, you may install thermostatically controlled vents and bi-metal automatic hinges. Finally, remember to check for air leaks to keep the warm air inside at night. You can enjoy those early English peas (and maybe new potatoes) in just a few weeks!
Some gardeners plant asparagus in prepared beds and start herb seeds indoors to transplant outside in early April.
Have you noticed the areas now being roped off in some big box store parking lots? Ornamental and fruit trees will soon appear there for February planting. New roses can be set out, and move old ones soon after February 15.
Notice roses that may need a top-dressing of fertilizer under a thick layer of compost. You should not fertilize spring-flowering shrubs; however, a slow-release complete fertilizer can help other trees and shrubs this month.
Spray your orchard with dormant oil spray to help control insect eggs and disease. Caution: If you expect below-freezing temperatures within four hours of application, do not spray. Those pesticide labels help most of all. Read them.
Enjoy the beautiful February sunshine with all these chances to grow! To learn more about how to garden, join us at a garden workshop on April 11 at 5:30 pm at the Pontotoc Extension Service. Beginners and experts of any age are encouraged to attend!
(This research is from MSU Extension Service Publication #3437 by Jeff Wilson, PhD; Casey Barickman, PhD; and Tim Ray, Extension Agent II (2020), along with cold frame information from MSU Extension Service, Gary Bachman, 2018.)
Would you like to become a Master Gardener? Registration for the 2022 online Master Gardener training opens February 1. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension Office or call 662-489-3911.