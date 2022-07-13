Question: Since the pandemic, are our younger ones staying outside more and learning from their activities there?
Answer: At least one book has been published about the importance of our children's place in the outdoors. Over a decade ago, the Lee County Master Gardeners talked about a book The Last Child in the Woods (Louv, 2005) that examined this phenomenon. Read years ago, a couple of Louv's arguments still resonate and connect.
Louv's first claim is that children's involvement in imaginative, sustained activities in the natural world is free; therefore, it is not a part of a marketing focus. That daily afternoon playhouse-building beneath the trees, often with dirt-and-leaf creations mirroring indoor tables, required no money, just free play-building under a canopy of green. According to research, though, since children's independent, imaginative activity brings no money to a business world, there hasn't been a focus on their getting out into the natural world, a most relevant place for children (Louv, 2005).
Others may argue that children playing outside for an extended time might be hurt if without continuous adult supervision. (Remember being outside--in that backyard conducive to play--and climbing pecan trees there? One reached for a weaker limb. Then, that one hit the ground --) Yet, Louv stresses the importance of outside free-play or activity, valuable for lessons learned (Louv, 2005). What might they make of that backyard dirt, grass, honeysuckle vines, a row of plum trees, and a sweet gum?
And, our current observations can connect to that research today--
Covid put a lid on most of our goings-on in the summer of 2020. That year, ten-year-old Braxton planted a raised bed beside his house in town. There, he grew watermelons and green beans, gathering 40 beans--a first time experience--for their summertime dinner. For more fun, the moonflower seeds, brought to him from the Library Yard Sale that year, yielded large shrubs. His moonflowers continued with huge blooms, fascinating friends there at night as they moved outside to find the iridescent, white blooms.
His current gardening can show some summer work in 2022. An impromptu interview showed his perspectives and his often independent work.
First of all, his plants differ some from those of his pandemic garden. This year, there are no moonflowers, maybe due to the uniqueness of those seeds, gifted. This time he planted tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, jalapenos, and watermelons. And, answering a question about his most challenging plant--"Sweet potatoes." Why? He doesn't know when they'll be ready and wonders how to know that. In some thoughtful reverie, he hears, "Harvested in the fall." (MSU P2784--Wait 90 to 120 days and before soil is below 60 degrees and not too dry).
Which of his plants does he consider the best? Without hesitation, "Tomatoes. We've eaten some of those. This morning I picked twenty--" To some surprise, he answered, "They're cherry tomatoes."
Has there been what he considers an unusual gardening incident? This rising seventh grader told of how a product could be brought into the garden to help protect plants. "I don't know what it's called, but there's a powder that you sprinkle over all the plants. You have to wash your hands and any--yeah, produce--that you pick." ("Insecticides" from MSU Extension tells how to use Sevin and any other powder. Always follow label instructions.)
In summary, he showed his garden from the beginning to its current rows--"First planted at the end of May." (School was out and here was a much-needed outside commitment.) When asked about his growing area as a raised bed, he didn't think so, as "It is one 2x4 in height, and put together by my Papaw Sutton. My granddaddy built it." More specifics followed. "I got my first tomato plant on June 5. (It sounds as if he has kept a gardening calendar of some kind.) Lately, in addition to the tomatoes, he has gathered "a cucumber, a bunch of jalapeños, and-- there's a baby watermelon."
Knowing that he would be away for a week, he wondered how he might care for his plants. Help in watering and gathering the crops would work. He ended with, "I check it and water most days, sometimes every other day."
In a shared response to the above interview, Claude Jones, well-known Pontotoc gardener, commented after some reflection, "The thing about gardening is that after that first seed is planted, there is a seemingly timeless expanse of days until the last dying stalk of it ends in late fall. Daily, plants need checking or tending in some way. It is work."
Finally, Louv (2005) suggests solutions to his research-based arguments. "The harm to children and society with their decreased exposure to nature is a 'nature deficit disorder.' Direct exposure to nature is essential for healthy childhood development and their physical and emotional health."
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.