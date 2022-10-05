MUSHROOM PRODUCTION
After the Civil War, gardeners introduced mushroom growing to North America by using dark areas underneath greenhouse benches to grow mushrooms. However, their use and cultivation started hundreds if not thousands of years before. Our first written mention of mushroom cultivation was in l652. In l894, the first structure specifically designed to grow mushrooms was built in Chester County, Pennsylvania, which is usually referred to as the mushroom capital of the world.
Commercially-produced mushrooms are grown in a six-step cycle. The six steps are Phase I composting, Phase II composting, spawning, casing, pinning, and cropping. Mushrooms do not have chlorophyll. So they are not green and they lack the ability to use energy from the sun. The compost is the mushroom's sole source of food from which they extract their carbohydrates and proteins. Step 1 and 2 involve production of the compost. The most used and least expensive being wheat straw-bedded horse manure. All compost will require the addition of nitrogen supplements and a conditioning agent, gypsum which is added to minimize the greasiness compost normally tends to have.
The initial compost pile, or "rick," is about 5 to 6 feet wide, 5 to 6 feet high, and as long as necessary. Phase I composting lasts from 6 to 14 days. Phase II composting includes pasteurization to kill any insects, nematodes, pest fungi, or other pests that may be present in the compost and conditioning to remove the ammonia that formed during Phase I composting.
Step 3 is spawning. Mushroom growers do not use mushroom spores to 'seed' mushroom compost because the spores germinate unpredictably. Instead, specialized facilities propagate the mycelium (thin, thread-like cells) vegetatively from germinated spores, allowing spawn makers to multiply the culture which can be refrigerated and stored. Commercial mushroom farmers purchase spawn as needed when their compost is ready. The spawn is sprinkled onto the compost and in some cases mixed in. Step 4 is casing, where a covering of peat mixture is placed over the spawn.
In step 5, pinning occurs. These "mushroom" pins emerge from the peat casing and continue to expand and grow larger through the button stage. Ultimately a button enlarges to a mushroom. Harvestable mushrooms appear 18 to 21 days after casing. Harvest begins in step 6, the cropping cycle. Most mushroom farmers harvest for 35 to 42 days, although some harvest a crop for 60 days, and harvest can go on for as long as 150 days.
Mushrooms are an excellent source (contain over 20% of the RDA in a serving) of selenium, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and copper and are a good source (contain over 10% of RDA) for niacin (vitamin B3), pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) and potassium. Criminis also contain rich amounts of thiamin (Vitamin B1), zinc, vitamin B6, protein, folic acid, fiber, manganese and magnesium. On the other hand, mushrooms are low in fat, sodium and calories.
If you would like to learn more about mushrooms and their production, the Pontotoc Master Gardeners invite the public to hear mushroom expert, Andrew Ballard of Camp Creek Natives speak at 10 a.m. on October 10, 2022 at the Pontotoc Extension Building. For more information, call 662-489-3910 and ask for James Shannon.
JULIA MCDOWELL, Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
