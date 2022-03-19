Question: What are some tips for growing asparagus?
Answer: Research from Mississippi State University shows the process of growing asparagus. Other experts can guide us in maintaining the crop.
You may want to try growing asparagus, a process often considered a challenge here to bring from garden to table. Miss Margaret, a case study, grew most of the "old-time" flowers and vegetables—but not asparagus. Why did hers not thrive? I’ve wondered during the springtimes since.
Now, in 2022, we have the advantage of research at our fingertips. At Michigan State University, for example, horticulturalists have worked to develop asparagus resistant to beetles and disease like fusarium crown. They have further helped to develop a predictive model for asparagus rust that impacts its growth and harvest (J C Adams).
One plant, the Mary Washington variety (the one for home gardens) has some resistance to rust. Two others grown and studied are Purple Passion and Jersey Giant, a hybrid, tolerant to fusarium wilt. From MSU (in Mississippi), here is the process that takes some time—
Asparagus prefers well-drained soils high in organic matter and might be your perennial to plan for this year. Prepare this plant to stay in the same location for years by mixing composted manure, compost, and green manure crops. Mix 2 to 3 pounds of 13-13-13 fertilizer per 100 square feet into soil and lime to a pH of 6.0 to 6.5 (no lower). You'll have asparagus ferns that grow from 4 to 7 feet tall.
In early spring, plant 1-year-old crowns 4 inches deep in clay soil and 6 inches deep in sandy soil. Dig a trench 12 to 18 inches wide to the planting depth. Space crowns 12 to 15 inches apart on the bottom of the trench. Spread roots, with crown right side up. Cover with 2 inches of soil, and during the first season, as plants grow, gradually fill in with soil.
Weed. Remove dead stalks. Cover the bed with 2 to 3 inches of composted manure, if possible. In spring before growth, broadcast 2 to 3 pounds per 100 square feet of 6-8-8 fertilizer and work lightly into the surface. Repeat after your harvest in the—not first—but the third year. On young beds, stop harvest after two or three weeks; on older beds, stop after eight weeks and when the diameter of spears drops to pencil size. Meanwhile, during harvest, treat with malathion and carbaryl. Finally, cut back plants only after frost kills stalks in late fall.
(If you grow seedlings, plant using the same steps as for 1-year-old crowns. MSU Extension gives details about preparing seeds through a 12-week process.)
Maybe you can cut some asparagus spears before too many spring seasons pass. You have research to back you up. Make a plan--seed it with long-term goals. Then, plate it.