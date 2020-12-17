In the spirit of sharing, here are some tips from our December Master Gardener Garden Calendar from Dr. Jeff Wilson:
Take care of plants by mulching 6-8 inches with a layer of a protective as pine straw.
Water well if a frost warning is "in the air." Or, water as plants begin thawing.
Near the end of December, plant tulip and hyacinth bulbs that have been refrigerated for 6 weeks.
Plant such bare root trees as fruit, nut, or citrus.
Also, plant dormant shrubs like these: azaleas, camellias, nandinas, Indian hawthorn, pyracanthas, hydrangeas, and spireas.
That sunny window can hold herbs like tarragon, chives, oregano, marjoram, and rosemary.
Any pruning of shade trees might be to remove damaged wood only. And, don't prune spring flowering shrubs. Cut back brown fronds of ferns that will come back from the ground. Cut off the tops of brown perennials, leaving roots.
Cut mistletoe out of trees. Now, you are ready for Christmas.
(These hints came from the MG Calendar submitted by Dr. Jeff Wilson.)