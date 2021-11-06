Question: How do I mulch and border my beds to keep mulch in place?
Answer: Most gardeners love their trees and plants and want to help them grow well and prosper. According to Dr. Bachman in Southern Gardening, landscape professionals say that a layer of mulch around a tree’s base helps both to cool the soil and to conserve water in the tree’s root zone.
Dr. Jeff Wilson recommends planting trees in November after the soil cools. An ideal mulch thickness is an evenly distributed two-to-three inches. Take care not to follow past gardening peril and pile a six-to-ten inch volcano at the base of a tree. This can cause the bark to decay, allow fungi, bacteria, and insects to cause internal problems for the tree. Furthermore, roots will grow into the piled mulch rather than downward into soil. Additionally, roots will circle beneath the tree, and following a period of decline, may kill it. To avoid this, spread and pull the mulch to a thin layer at the base of tree trunks and create a mulch bed any diameter that you like, perhaps a wide diameter to help ease lawn mowing and edging.
If preparing beds for plants, you might use as much as four inches of mulch. For plants like coleus, however, mulch should not touch the stems of the plants in order to prevent disease.
For edging, you may choose landscape pavers laid side by side at ground level (for easier mowing) or use similar borders. Plastic borders hinder water movement within beds, we recently heard. Borders made of wood will not last as long. Alternately, you may create a small trench using a sharp, square-edged garden spade at the bed line, alternating 45-degree cuts to help hold mulch between a grassy area and the landscape bed.
When planning your bed, consider the kind of mulch to use. Mulch should be porous enough to let water and air pass through it, and dense enough to prevent weed growth. Organic mulches of plant material such as pine straw, wood chips (some say more easily dislodged by water), hardwood and softwood bark, leaves and compost mixes decompose to improve the soil. If replenished regularly, these can work well. If too dense, mulch may sour and damage plants. One preventative measure is to turn twice monthly or more often if wet. After making a soil check for balance of minerals, apply a new mulch layer every three years.
Before applying mulch, determine the square foot measurement of the bed’s area. If you have a perennial or shrub border five-by-twenty, include the depth of mulch in order to determine the amount of bagged mulch needed (sold by the cubic yard). Weed. Apply a pre-emergence herbicide.
During heavy rains, your pine straw or other mulch should remain within your bed’s borders. This planned process can expedite the growth of trees and shrubs, along with native and exotic plants. Whatever your favorite fall bloomer, you may see them thrive into fall…Maybe lime, coral, coppery red and orange coleus can grow around a favorite tree to brighten your fall landscape.