Coming out of winter, my gardening thoughts turn to spring and early summer flowers. Now that we find ourselves isolated from friends and some family members, spending time outdoors surrounded with bright spots of color is just what I need. It is a difficult time to shop for bedding plants I know, but if you are able to pick up a few flowers on your way through the grocery store, or packs of seeds, well, count yourself lucky.
New to my garden this year is a meadow area. Right now, the larkspur are about to bloom in a variety of colors. These classic cottage garden staples sport airy stalks of mostly blue, but sometimes pink and pastel blossoms. These look great in masses or mixed with other perennials and annuals. Their stalks can get unwieldy, so plant where they can get some support. Bachelor Button, also called Cornflower, is almost in bloom as well. These are annuals, but mine tend to reseed themselves ruggedly. Although prized for their bright blue, fringed flowers, Bachelor's Button come in many shades of pink, purple, blue, white, and almost black and the flowers with their silvery green foliage last for days in a flower arrangement!
Earlier this spring, Gary Bachman, horticulturist for Southern Gardening, recommended one of his favorites, snapdragons. An older variety, the Sonnet Snapdragon, has colorful flower spikes in a kaleidoscope of colors. Another old standby is the Bluebird with bright blue flowers with a white and yellow throat. Rocket Snapdragons have long stems great for cut flowers, and the flowers smell like cinnamon! Nemesia is a colorful annual, native to South Africa that is related to Snapdragon. Newer juicy fruit series provide lots of gaudy color, try Papaya, Citrin, Kumquat and Watermelon. Another of Gary’s favorites is Diascia or Twinspur, which is vigorous and cold tolerant: Wink Garnett is bright magenta red and Whisper Pumpkin is glowing pumpkin orange.
Although not an early spring bloomer, orange milkweed, or Butterfly Weed, is fun to watch this time of year. Monarch Butterflies began showing up in my garden a few weeks ago looking for early shoots of milkweed to lay their eggs. Once you establish milkweed in your garden, the Monarch will know to come back year after year. I have extra seeds and a few extra plants that I would love to share. Give us a call at the extension office and I can set some out for you.
Bee Balm is another favorite of mine that is close to bloom along with Hollyhocks. Both can be grown from seed. Bee Balm is an easy to grow perennial. Hollyhocks are biennials and will bloom in their second year. Keep an eye out for rust near the blooms and keep the infected parts picked off. ‘Azure Skies’ heliotrope is tops for heat tolerance. Plant this American native where others have fried and you’ll be rewarded with never-ending mounds of lavender flowers. For a spring flowering ground cover, try ‘Blue Sue’ setcreasea which has pretty pink flowers set off by distinctive blue-tinged foliage edged in purple. If you’ve been looking for something to plant beneath your Knock Out roses, here it is.
Pentas are another great choice. ‘Stars and Stripes’ pentas flower like crazy, bringing butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden. The scarlet flowers with pink centers are irresistible to them. Variegated foliage contrasts nicely with other plantings. Chartreuse- or black-leaved sweet potatoes are perfect partners.
If we can answer your gardening questions, please let us know. Have a happy week in your yard and garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.