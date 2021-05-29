QUESTION: What could have caused my mimosa tree to suddenly wilt and die?
ANSWER: Fusarium wilt is a common and lethal disease of landscape mimosa, also commonly known as silktree. It is caused by the fungus Fusarium oxysporum forma specialis perniciosum. Albizia mimosa are the ones that suffer most often from this disease. This fungus colonizes and clogs the tree’s vascular (water-conducting) tissue, and interferes with the movement of plant sap resulting in relatively rapid tree death.
An early symptom of Fusarium wilt is a brown-streaking in the wood. This may be seen, however, only when the bark of stems or roots is cut away. The first outward symptoms are wilted, stunted, yellow leaves that appear in early to mid-summer on branches. Later the branches may defoliate followed by cracks appearing in the trunk of the tree.More yellowed, wilted leaves soon follow; the tree can die within a month of the first symptoms.
We are dealing with a soil-borne fungus from chlamydospores that allow the disease to remain viable, if inactive, for long periods. If a tree's roots grow close to the spores, they activate to form mycelium that moves into the vascular system of the tree, and, as leaves wilt, moves into the bark. Even after the tree dies, it may continue to produce spores for two years. These may be spread by air or insects, or mainly, by moving water or contaminated soil. One article (Guide H 160) from New Mexico State University stated that the fungus has moved across the Southeast partially from potted nursery soil.
In growing trees, a balanced fertilizer (10-10-10) can help alleviate symptoms, along with frequent watering. Dead branches should be removed and burned. Because this wilting is caused by a vascular wilt pathogen, surface-applied fungicides are not effective; neither is chemical control practical.
Since there are no sure controls for this lethal disease, replacing the tree with non-susceptible species (other than albizia) is the best option. There are a few cultivars with better resistance to the malady.
Another note is that in some ecological situations, mimosa may be an invasive species. But not in all places, as in our childhood. The mimosa trees gifted to my grandmother by my aunt branched beautifully. In my grandmother's side yard, her two mimosas' low limbs grew round enough for climbing. The undulating, frothy leaves provided a canopy of filtered sunlight. Beneath it we performed the play that we'd written and produced with neighboring children. Adults from nearby houses sat just outside our moving shade.
So, just check for the species of mimosa in that garden center. "Charlotte" and "Tryon" have some resistance while "Union" may be an even better choice. And, get ready for the lemony smell of mimosa blooms.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
