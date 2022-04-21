Question: How do I prune and care for my “leggy” Angel Wing begonia? Lee Waltress, EdD
Answer: Dr. Waltress has an heirloom begonia passed along from her grandmother over 40 years ago. Research that has created varieties since then can still show best pruning practices, especially the cautionary advice regarding the Dragon Wing.
Norman Winter wrote about a couple of Angel Wing begonias as “newish” twenty years ago, but his basic information can apply today. The two Angel Wing begonias that he describes are the Dragon Wing and the Torch. If grown outside, they prefer morning sun and afternoon shade. Angel Wing begonias seem able to withstand high humidity, light, and Mississippi heat. Another consideration for planting these in outdoor gardens is that they withstand light frost and can live through temperatures in the mid-30s.
Dragon Wings are seed-propagated, but we usually buy them in container pots. These begonias grow best in moist soil, fertilized monthly with a slow release fertilizer. You can break canes to the base for new ones to develop; however, Norman Winter recommends not pinching back this plant.
Their prolific blooms of red or pink in large panicles, with equally attractive foliage, make them great choices for hanging porch baskets or for large containers. Expect Dragon Wing begonias to grow to 15 inches in the landscape.
The Torch is a giant cane begonia with canes the size of a dime. Its wavy angel wing-shaped leaves are dark green with a bright maroon underneath, multitudinous on large panicles, ever blooming. It differs in “how to prune” from Dragon Wing. Prune by pinching or cutting back at the growers’ discretion and vegetatively propagate these.
The Torch begonia's shiny leaves and large blooms are showy in gardens or in pots. One example can show how fast these may grow. A 10-inch hanging basket of torch begonias planted in a barrel on May 1 will be 30 inches by the end of June. By the end of summer it could be three feet in diameter—a begonia shrub. According to Norman Winter, planted in a well-drained bed beneath pines’ filtered light, they can be so tall that you could plant wax begonias or impatiens as their borders.
On April 5, 2020, Gary Bachman wrote about his favorite begonias that include the 2019 Mississippi Medallion winter Whopper Red with Bronze Leaf that shows three-inch flowers from spring to fall. It grows and thrives in full sun here. Twenty years later, he reiterates the qualities of The Dragon Wing begonia, having won that same award in 2002, with “flowers in scarlet red clusters that dangle from bushy mounds.” Bachman advises partial shade for the Dragon.
He further writes of the easy-to-grow Torch Red Angel Wing begonia with bright red flower clusters “at almost every node along the canes.” Its best color comes from growing in the morning sun with afternoon shade and in well-drained soil or potting mix.
Enjoy taking care of your Angel Wing begonias to pass along. Through the years, they continue to win the highest accolades here.
