We may be in the winter season, but with our recent warm weather, I am already thinking of a spring garden. What better way to start than with lettuces! This year, I had the opportunity to work with our local Hanging Grapes Club as they learned how to make a salad table to grow lettuce and other shallow-rooted plants.
So, what is a salad table? Salad tables are nothing more than mesh-bottomed, raised gardening beds on legs. Because these beds are counter height, they offer a way for all people, including those with limited mobility, to grow produce. The plants are at waist height--you can harvest leaves, mix soils and plant seedlings without bending over.
Everything is accomplished with small movements of the waist and within natural reach of your arms.
The materials needed are: 2 pieces of 6x1 inch wood for the long sides (length is up to you); at least 3 pieces of 6x1 inch pieces of wood for the short sides and the crosspieces (length can vary). For the legs, 8 pieces of 4x1 inch wood. Any rot-resistant wood, such as white oak, cedar, cypress or treated pine will do. Cypress is a good option because it is less expensive and repels insects. For fasteners, use 15/8 inch exterior wood screws, staples and galvanized roofing nails. To create the screened bottom, a combination of fiberglass screen and hardware cloth works best.
Typically, a salad table is no bigger than 72” long and 36” wide; however, you can build to fit your space. For depth, a 4” deep table will work for lettuces and 6” for herbs and plants that need a bit more room. To determine the height of the legs, give yourself 32” of ground clearance for wheelchair access or 26” of ground clearance for standing access.
Create the frame of the table by screwing two of the three shorter pieces to the two longer pieces to form a rectangle. Be sure the corners are square. Slide the other short piece of wood into the rectangle as a center crosspiece and secure with screws. If your table is longer than 36 inches, use additional crosspieces, about every 18 inches.
Next, place the frame so the bottom side is facing up. Staple the fiberglass screen to the bottom rails. Then, nail the hardware cloth over the fiberglass screen using galvanized roofing nails.
Finally, add the legs. Each leg is formed with two pieces of 4x1 wood. The legs meet at right angles on the outside edge of each corner of the salad table. Screw the legs to the table. Wheels can be added allowing you to roll the table into the shade in the summer, then back into full sun in the spring and fall.
Use a lightweight potting soil mix to fill your table. Do not use garden soil or any other heavy material. The frame will not support that weight. I suggest adding perlite and vermiculite to your mix to lighten even more, especially if your table is 6” deep.
Now for the fun stuff! Plant those veggies! Your table will be perfect for growing a wide variety of herbs and greens. Top performers are lettuces, shallots, basil, thyme and oregano, parsley, cilantro, spinach, beets, radishes, Swiss chard, arugula and kale.
Remember to water frequently in hot, dry weather.
Mississippi State Extension’s Publication Number M2064 provides detailed instructions on how to build these tables. MSU publications can be picked up at the extension office on C.J. Harden Drive or you can find them online through this link:
http://extension.msstate.edu/publications. If your organization would like a salad table demonstration, contact the Master Gardeners through the Pontotoc Extension Service. Have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-
3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master
Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.