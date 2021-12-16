Question: In December, what are some local observations and reminders from the MSU Gardening Calendar?
Answer: A couple of trees have abundant berries right now. Around my house and yard are pyracantha with their orange berries weighing down limbs. At Edith Littlefield’s house, we’ve noticed the red berries of a dogwood off the porch area. Not counting hollies and trees filled with mistletoe, there’s plenty fruiting in December.
A routine December trip to a favorite nursery meant returning with narcissus bulbs to share. And, amaryllis bulbs from that garden center have yielded the most beautiful late December-early January bright red blooms. Don’t forget these gifts!
Thankfully, there are directions on the MSU Gardening Calendar for caring for freshly cut evergreen trees. These can guide us to extend the life of each tree through the season: In a two-quart bottle mix 8 ounces of soda (not diet), 2 ounces of vinegar, and 1 ounce of mouthwash. Fill the bottle with water. Keep the base of the tree in this solution. Then, after Christmas, make mulch of the tree.
As MSU advises and is applicable here at home, the African violets, ferns, and Christmas cacti will need feeding twice during the winter months. Knowing that over-watering is the number one killer of houseplants, we may hesitate with a watering can in hand; neither is under-watering and under-feeding the answer. Check first; then, water or wait.
Further, in the Mississippi Garden Calendar list is how to protect December beds. Protect some plants by bringing them inside. Take care of tender plants left in beds by providing layers of mulch or pine straw from six-to-eight inches. If there is a frost warning, water outside plants; otherwise, wait until those plants begin to thaw.
After hyacinth and tulip bulbs have been in the refrigerator for six weeks, plant them, along with bare-root trees such as fruit, nuts, or citrus. Gardeners can plant or replant dormant shrubs like hydrangeas, camellias, and those pyracantha shoots beside the house.
Now is the time to start a kitchen window box with rosemary, marjoram, chives, oregano, and other favorites. (Pizza with fresh herbs, anyone?)
Referencing pruning, the MSU Calendar advises pruning only damaged or dead wood. Do not prune spring-flowering shrubs. Cut back the brown fronds of ferns that will grow again from the ground. Lastly, as in days of old, cut mistletoe from trees—and enjoy the Christmas season.