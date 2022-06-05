Question: What field evidence and tips for growing potatoes might interest gardeners here?
Answer: We can compare and contrast sweet potatoes and Irish potatoes using MSU research and other published articles.
We hear of sweet potatoes grown as cash crops in nearby towns with festivals to celebrate their diversity. In Vardaman, Mississippi, their forty-eighth Sweet Potato Festival took place in November 2021. More background in planting these tubers from May through June could motivate gardeners to set out their own vines.
Originating in South America, tropical, and a member of the morning glory family (Convolvulaceae), this crop is a source of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. They are relatively easy to grow, as well, and MSU gives some tips for that process (P2784).
Sweet potatoes are grown from stored slips produced from saved sprouts, with or without roots . Slips should be firm, green, and 8 to 12 inches long, with a leaf or two. Plant where deer will not destroy, in full sun, and in loose soil with pH of 5.5 to 6.5. If not conducting a soil test, apply 5-10-10 fertilizer, 15 to 30 pounds per 1,000 square feet before planting. Plant slips, cut-end down, 4 to 5 inches deep and 9 to 15 inches apart in rows 3 to 4 feet apart. This way, you may have an earlier harvest or larger sweet potato roots.
Drought tolerant, they need water until established; thereafter, water an inch weekly. Mulch an inch or two for weed control. Since it's best to avoid herbicides in home gardens, you can check MSU literature for ways to manage known pests. Harvesting tips are online, too (P2784).
The other potato, carried from the Andes Mountains of South America to Europe, was so-named because Irish immigrants had grown it since the 1500s. On a circuitous route in time, they brought it to North America.
Here, Irish potatoes are past planting time; they grow in spring gardens. Not as much fanfare goes to this potato in our area...Do North Mississippians have a festival to celebrate them? (Zula Russell Reese cooked the first new potatoes and English peas that I had eaten. Delicious and served up just after winter passed through her garden gate.)
Yet, their horticultural story has a worldview.
A view from the Seattle Times in 2007 gives some history of the Irish potato. Taken to Russia by Peter the Great, it is now celebrated at a potato festival in Moscow--a city dubbed the "Big Potato" as New York is the "Big Apple." About 7 million Russian acres were rowed in potatoes (2007), having saved countless lives during the 1920s. When Bolshevics seized grain from farms in the 1920s, people survived on those in the farm workers' cellars. And, in 1947 people survived that famine because of their potato crops.
A friend, in Oxford through ESL classes and her writing of our textbook, had a childhood story about potatoes. An intriguing storyteller, one afternoon she told about her childhood--as she diced bell pepper and cherry tomatoes for her toddler's snack.
...
"As a child, I went with my family in our car to our grandparents' country place to dig potatoes in the fields. How I hated those potatoes! After working all day, at day's end, we loaded our car with them. Then, that evening we all returned to Kiev. Home again, we worked to unload and carry the potatoes to storage under the house."
This scholar had other stories about how she listened to her mother who told her, "You go to university."
"I don't know why I listened but I did." Later she said that she found North Mississippi to be more like her own Ukraine home than anywhere else that she had lived.
