Question: How did gardening help during past wars and connect to our country today?
Answer: A synopsis of Sumner's Plants Go to War can help introduce military history from the perspective of plant science and with a worldview. "From victory gardens to drugs, timber, rubber, and fibers, plants supplied materials with key roles in victory." Vitamin-rich carrots, cabbages, and potatoes nourished.
Lebensraum, the Nazi desire for agricultural land, pushed Germans eastward, according to Sumner. And, Nazis condemned non-native plants but soon adopted useful Asian soybeans and Mediterranean herbs. Survival manuals revealed Pacific island edible plants (a reminder of Desha's Agnes Keith book,Three Came Home). So, there were victory gardens worldwide.
Reading can show the following evidence of freedom today and how it connects to gardeners. Take a look back in time for hints of what can lie ahead in agricultural work--hard work that has yielded more than gardeners at home could have imagined:
According to Coblentz in 2019 for MSU Extension, work is still-ongoing to help rural Americans move forward in the 21st century. John J. Green heads the Southern Rural Development Center, with his expertise in "agrifood systems and the challenges faced by communities experiencing shocks and stressors in the ever-changing world." Now we can live independently, and through research, grow more resistant flowers and vegetables since the world war decades. Remember RCDC displays at regional fairs in the fall? Bright blue ribbons on winning entries depicted a panoramic slice of rural American countryside. Here was community pride in working the land in the 1950s, World War II had ended. What might have led to such a coming together to feed community spirit during the ensuing years?
Were there conflicts and contrasting hopes in how to continue to move forward?
Both during World War I and World War II, victory gardens dotted the lands of countries across the globe. The U.S. Department of Agriculture encouraged the planting of gardens where, according to one researcher, 40%of this country's vegetables grew. Fresh vegetables from home and community plots in 1944 compared on a scale equal to commercial production (Sundin, 2017).
But, the Allies, among them England, Canada, Australia (notably in the Pacific Theater), weren't the only ones who charged citizenry to grow food plots to help their fight. As noted, Germany called for home gardeners, too, with designs in gaining their needed bread baskets.
Here in America, working toward feeding both citizens and soldiers conflicted with some strategic planners. In larger municipalities, park settings served urban gardeners as a place to "dig in" for the war effort. In New York City vegetables grew on vacant lawns around Riverside Park and in San Francisco, portions of the Golden Gate Park contributed to the slogan "Grow your own; can your own." Urbanites worked their plots but were somewhat discouraged from planting; analysts noted the potential for wasted seeds in poor urban soil and lighting (Sundin, 2017).
In Washington, D.C., Eleanor Roosevelt planted a workers' garden at the White House in 1943. The message? Gardening is a patriotic duty. Results from a poll at the time, though, showed that saving food coupons by growing food at home motivated most. Although some policy makers feared that home gardens might hurt the food industry, public service booklets helped with basic gardening information.
A few years ago a Lee County Master Gardener spoke about those war years in her family. Her grandmother talked about planting a victory garden during the 1940s. She left food on a brick wall--cured meats, biscuits, sweet potatoes--for any indigent traveling there. So, with so many here growing vegetable gardens, or "food gardens for defense," there was a greater sense of community, empowerment, and civil morale.
Still, continued efforts (the SRDC at MSU, for example) help educate us to grow our own gardens today.
"We walked through muddy roads into a French village where a woman, smiling, stood back from a window. Overflowing the window box were red geraniums," one GI wrote home to his family after the signing of the Peace Treaty at Versailles, France. That young soldier's daughter shared her letter with a French class, intrigued with his handwritten inference of a boyhood in an American family where flowers grew.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.