Pontotoc’s new Master Gardener Interns recently completed their third week of horticulture training. Eight more weeks to go crew, great job so far! On behalf of our Master Gardener Association, we are all excited to have you on board.
This past week, I sat in on their Urban Tree Care session led by Jeff Wilson, Assistant Professor at MSU’s horticulture department. As we look around in our yards at leafless trees, it is a good time to make decisions about pruning, planting and maybe even removal of trees.
If you are considering adding trees to your landscape, select a site that will allow room for the tree to reach its mature height and span. Make sure the soil conditions and typical moisture levels at the site are suitable for the species you are planting. You may feel this is too obvious, but we all see trees that are topped off due to interference with power lines or trees that are planted too close to structures. So, select a site with the future in mind!
Pruning a young tree will help give the tree proper structure. Mature trees rarely need pruning other than to remove dead, diseased or hazardous limbs. If you are new to pruning, you can find publications on pruning fruit and nut trees, landscape trees, crape myrtles and more at extension.msstate.edu. For help finding the right publication or to ask specific questions, call Pontotoc’s Extension Office and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners.
A few recommendations apply to all trees. For example, remove all branches that are crossing or rubbing and remove water sprouts and suckers. Dead, diseased and hazardous limbs must go regardless of the season. Remove branches that are too close together as this will weaken the main trunk with all the weight bearing at one place. Also, narrow crotch angles (branches that attach with angles too acute for proper attachment) are weak and may eventually break off the main trunk causing irreparable damage to the tree. A tree with known weak crotch angles is our all-too-familiar Bradford Pear. Pruning these trees will help somewhat but it is a losing battle. If you want a healthy, long-lived tree, I do not recommend selecting a Bradford pear.
From there, pruning techniques will vary depending on the species of tree and your goals. For example, an open center is ideal for stone-fruit trees but not so much for your apple and pear trees (although I do prune all my fruit trees with an open center for ease of spraying and harvest). A open center allows for light to penetrate into all parts of the tree for uniform growth and fruit development. Allowing a fruit tree to develop branches in a haphazard manner may result in a tree which may more readily break under the weight of fruit, have uneven fruiting and develop fruit more difficult to pick or thin.
With landscape trees in general, when a tree is young and has only one trunk, remove all the side buds except the ones that face outward from one another and are aligned along the trunk at adequate spacing (6 to 8 inches apart). You can leave a couple of buds at each site where you desire a branch to grow. Then remove the terminal shoot tip just above the last buds. The auxiliary, or side buds should then begin to grow in a desirable manner to produce an overall branching habit that will be most healthy for the maturing tree. As they begin to grow, thin the new branches to only one remaining branch per location. This will result in a balanced, spread pattern.
Here is a little science behind these pruning recommendations. Auxin is a plant hormone that influences a great many functions within a plant. A function that influences pruning is apical dominance, which is how the tree controls its shape. The main shoot tip, or “shoot apex” produces this auxin which moves downward in in the plant. It has the affect of suppressing the growth of the ancillary buds, the smaller buds located where the leaves attach to the stem. If the shoot tip or apex is cut, this stops the production of auxin and thus allows the side buds to grow. These buds will then grow out creating new shoots, and in a small tree these buds eventually become the new branches of the tree.
Take care of your trees and they will return the favor for generations. Have a happy week in your yard and garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.