Question: What are some gardeners saying about “pass-along” plants?
Answer: We recently heard again of flowers that are handed down to friends and neighbors here. Sherra Owen, in the Faulkner garden at the New Albany Heritage Museum, shared stories of “pass along” plants found across North Mississippi. Dr. Gary Bachman describes these as heirloom plants, often rooted in water, and shared easily with neighboring gardeners. Most ornamentals, this MSU researcher says, fit this category.
In planning your spring garden, some must-have, pass-along plants are on his list from 2021. One is the 2012 Mississippi Medallion, Vista Bubblegum Supertunia with fast-growing cascades of bright, pink flowers. His Rose of Sharon, about four years old, is a smaller Pollypetite that grows 18 inches tall and eight inches wide. Its rounded form shows out in lavender pink blooms, centered with white. In late spring, his annual vinca, Cora Cascade, will cover pots, trailing in a colorful mass. An heirloom-type selection called Zinnia Raggedy Anne with flowers that resemble gussied up five-inch white, orange, and bright pink chrysanthemums will again bloom on long stems, perfect for cutting. But, Dr. Bachman’s most talked-about heirloom plant is the Confederate Rose—a prolific bloomer with old-to-new flowers that change color from pale pink, to pink and dark pink; the older transitioning blooms are almost red by day’s end. While this hibiscus is showy in late summer and early fall, the time to plan for sharing this “Southerner” is in the spring.
The Confederate Rose (cotton rose or cotton rosemallow), originating in Asia, is mostly unknown outside the Southeast where gardeners have passed it along for hundreds of years. If interested, find a full-sun space to accommodate this specimen plant of 10 to 20 feet—a kaleidoscope of bright rosy hibiscus blooms. You may choose one of the moisture-adjusting planting soils now available since this plant may begin to look wilted in Mississippi heat although it does not like wet feet. While the Confederate Rose is a perfect example of an heirloom ornamental, it may be difficult to propagate using the old methods (Bachman, 2017).
Another less familiar “pass-along” member of the mallow family is Roselle that blooms like okra in the fall. The ideal time for planting it is in the spring when planting tomato transplants. Start seeds indoors or directly sow when the temperature is between 75 and 85 degrees; you’re advised to plant more seeds than you think you’ll need in order to thin and pass along to friends and neighbors.
Many give plants for special winter holidays. Plants like Carneval begonias liven our inside spaces. Light and water for such plants are main concerns before planting outside. In which window might they thrive? East-facing windows receive morning sun and remain cool during the day while the converse is true for north-facing windows where cyclamens or cactuses might be happy. Further, south and west windows receive the most winter light and heat. Your gifted herbs can grow well there if plant food is reduced to half with a water-soluble fertilizer; do not overwater before taking plants to springtime porches (Bachman, 2017).
Interestingly, a couple of other plants like the dianthus Super Parfait series, including the Raspberry and the Red Peppermint are edible. To prepare them, wash, pat blooms, and hold the flower base, pulling the frilly petals to separate. Add to any lettuce or fruit salad. Consider giving friends paprika peppers (dehydrated and fresher than store-bought products) that can be put through a spice grinder. There is no comparison. (Somehow, Hungarian paprika that we have bought there is like none in store-bought containers here. It would be interesting to know why that is.)
It was fascinating to know that an archbishop brought plants on his visit to the Chateau at Chenonceau, France, centuries ago. Today, pass-along plants like the Confederate Rose, constantly changing from old to new blooms, from day to dark, are still a part of the talk in North Mississippi.
