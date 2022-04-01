Question: What are some tips shared by Dr. Jeff Wilson at last week’s Pontotoc Master Gardener grafting workshop?
Answer: First, publication #P3402 defines grafting. “Grafting is a method of asexual plant propagation that joins parts from different plants so that they will heal and grow as one plant.” The scion (the stem from the desired variety) is a shoot with several dormant buds to produce the new branches. The rootstock becomes the root system of a grafted or budded tree.
If wondering--why aren’t more gardeners outside grafting trees? For a successful graft, the cambium layer on both tree parts must align and grow together. This may mean acquiring some skill through practicing this growing process.
Grafting techniques are a section of our Master Gardener manual and learning sessions. Gardeners here agreed that with Dr. Wilson’s expertise, we might share the efforts to succeed in this age-old strategy. Already we knew that there had to be compatible stock and scion, cambium layers must meet properly, scions must be healthy, turned correctly, uninjured or displaced, and dormant with a graft properly secured with grafting tape. So many variables to conflict!
And, so many chances to redirect growth.
So, while it is mandatory that nursery workers and fruit tree producers know how to graft, the rest of us may be “hobbyists” who just hope to learn a useful technique. Here, gardeners from different areas of North Mississippi learned how to propagate for the better use of superior root systems or to maintain clonal reproduction, important even to home orchard growers.
Many months of gathering scions and acquiring rootstock (by president Julia and Dr. Jeff Wilson) preceded this session. Garden enthusiasts from outlying areas came to learn—and left with grafted fruit trees for their home orchards.
We heard that thriving orchard owners could create newer, better-yielding varieties of fruit trees more resistant to insects and disease. Dr. Wilson said that many plants do not reproduce true from seeds nor are they economically reproduced from cuttings. Some fruit trees require cross-pollination by a second—often different—variety, often unavailable; by grafting a scion from a male tree onto the female one, a grower may have that needed pollinizer. This (seemingly practice-oriented) work can change the root system by using rootstocks with best growth habits and better anchorage. Rootstocks for apple varieties, for instance, have increased resistance to crown gall and root aphids, along with providing often desirable dwarfing potential (MSU Extension).
We learned how important grafting tools are (and have been through the ages). Some now available are box cutters or grafting and budding knives, preferably flat on one side of the blade. Why? One of the more critical steps to successful grafting is to prevent air from getting into the graft site and drying it out. No longer needing to coat with wax, Dr. Wilson used a stretchable plastic parafilm that held scion and rootstock together with an airtight seal. Since this tape breaks down, removing it later is unnecessary (P#3402).
Visiting gardeners could choose from several kinds of grafts. Two of these were the whip and tongue and the cleft. I noticed that one gardener had cut a wedge-shaped cut narrower on the opposite side and inserted the scion into the limb stock using the cleft graft. Another asked about having a pecan-grafting workshop (with the four-flap graft working best for pecans and recommended in April by Publication #IS1296). Additionally, a bark graft for scions larger than a two-inch diameter might be worth trying during the active growing season (June through September) to attempt budding, maybe with grape vines.
Who wouldn’t want—on one’s own land—a fruit orchard or an arbor, cluster-laden? Aunt Bea's sturdy grape arbor—passed just before entering her garden gate, welcomed. Later there for us, in Willa Cather’s My Antonia, her family's apple orchard, each tree planted and cared for by hand, showed rare, unthinkable fruit growing from the Nebraska plains. I imagine, from—not just hard work.
Betty Crane, Ph.D., is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.