Question: At one of our meetings a few months ago, someone asked, “Where do you find these books about the long-leaf pine and other trees that we’ve discussed?”
Answer: Near the close of meetings earlier in the year, we MGs needed education hours to balance our service hours in the community. These volunteer hours are recompense for the training sessions provided by MSU. So, after business sessions, we discussed sections from books that could spark interest in areas like trees that included the long-leaf pine. Although the books were not part of our horticultural curriculum, they connected to our training.
This sharing of books with plant-based passages led to unexpected learning. Presenting diversity in botanical life, a book (from a reading group) Indigo Girl showed South Carolina during the 1700s. Within two decades, observed John J. Audubon, early settlers had felled most of the pines there. As we discussed that the pines depended on burn-offs for the regrowth of essential undergrowth, James Shannon contributed how and why that process was (is) essential to the longevity of long-leaf pine forests today.
Another book showed us how the tending of bees is essential to ecosystems. That female protagonist used herbs as cures for an English village during the 1600s. Our talk took us on a cool-weather walk around the gardens at Sherra Owen’s house in New Albany; there we learned first-hand from her about herbs and their healing value. Later, throughout the past few months, Julia has presented programs based on the herbs that she grows, dries, and preserves.
Throughout the past year, experts in landscape architecture, turf management, or native plants directed some of our sessions. We visited their nurseries in Pontotoc and Union counties for more hands-on lessons related to (or even to borrow) native plants and trees.
Further, we learned that trees are becoming the "go to" in municipal beautification.
A couple of years ago, I gave the book The Hidden Life of Trees to a Memphis gardener. A recent purchase at a local bookstore is a book on fungi, connecting mushrooms grown here to those from centuries past in France. (I hope the mushroom gatherers enjoy it!) If I return to that book shop soon, I may have to pick up Braiding Sweetgrass to see where that could lead us in January.
There's so much growing in The World Around Us (recalling the title of one of our science books from elementary school.) Aren't books on environmental concerns the best investments for readers--young and old?
Notice passages in books that link us to the natural world. Consider these as gifts during December. Then, there can be plenty to learn, leafing through magazines about spring bulbs, reading articles online through msu extension, or reading books and just noticing their botanical settings.
Sit beside the fireside during the coming winter days--and connect to the world outside the windows.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911
and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners
are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of
Pontotoc County.