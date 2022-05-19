Question: What does some MSU research show about growing fig trees?
Answer: Publication #IS1457 gives some context about a tree that awakens olfactory senses. Identifying a fig tree before seeing it? As revealed in hieroglyphics, even ancient Egyptians might have taken a walk encountering the smell of fig trees along the way. Now, some either remember figs of old or grow them here today.
Those grown today are of varied types based on their flowers and need for pollination and fertilization. One kind, a caprifig with male and female flowers, depends upon the fig wasp for pollinating female blooms for fruit and differs from the common fig grown in Mississippi. Those don't require pollination and contain no seeds nor grit. Their fruit is a flower stem turned inside out with myriad tiny flowers inside. That fleshy outside is stem tissue. Cold-sensitive, the fig tree (plant family Moraceae) needs full sun and plenty of moisture.
Resistant to souring and splitting, Celeste, large and productive, matures in July and is common to our area. This variety is most cold-tolerant with small, sweet, pear-shaped fruit that is light brown to violet-bronze. The Southern Brown Turkey variety has medium-sized light-brown fruit (mild, sweet flavor) that can grow on young growth within 60 days, making it a best choice where fig plants freeze to the ground.
Further, publication #1457 gives hints for growing figs, relatively easy-growing plants. Plant while dormant (springtime) for protection from cold winter sun and wind (south side of buildings) to prevent bark-splitting. A wide range of types of soil, well-drained and somewhat fertile, makes growing easier; loamy soil and organic mulching will help their shallow roots. Do not fertilize at planting time. If growing fewer than 18 inches yearly, you may fertilize in late winter, early June, and late July. (See publication #1457 for more advice about fertilizing, as nitrogen is usually the only element lacking.) Finally, as with other plants, plant the same depth as they are growing when purchased.
No figs on your tree? The failure to produce and mature may be from planting the wrong variety (maybe one that needs pollination). No leaves on your tree? A possible cause is fig rust. Nematodes can stunt growth. Freezing back may result in nonproductive sucker growth. Most importantly, a lack of soil moisture can also cause fruit to drop immaturely or to fail to ripen. An inch of water weekly during the growing season, with a generous layer of organic mulch, usually suffices. (Note: Maybe buy soil with moisture control, too.)
In Mississippi fig plants can be trained to bush form by cutting off one-third of the young plant to force shoots to grow from the base. After the first growing season, you can select between three and eight widely-spaced shoots to serve as leaders. (See MSU publication #1457 for more specifics.)
(Again, from memory, fig trees seemed easily grown. Adults seemed not to work too hard at growing them in order to have large trees with abundant figs for eating and preserving.)
Besides MSU research, a discussion among Master Gardeners created renewed interest in trees. Connecting childhood and notable plants, several mentioned trees as influencing their interest in horticulture today. Phyllis recalled a tree with huge orange flowers that her father grew. (Some hinted at possible identity.) Billie told of their trips to the country with her mother motioning, "Now, that's a ----" repeatedly identifying trees along their walks there. And, others accounted for fig trees--Cathy's father grabbed figs and ate them when entering the porch area; Barbara tilted her head, maybe recalling the air created by a fig tree at her homeplace, she remembered "Four o'clocks and fig trees" ; Julia's grandmother's fig trees saturated the air at her back porch door; and, her daughter Eliza's memory included a new friend--a dog--in their orchard setting one summer.
Finally recalled, a walk along a country road jolted by a pungency. Turning to see--there. A fig tree.
