Question: Our questions this week came mainly from those walking by the new beds we installed at Pontotoc’s historic Post Office on Main Street. Considering the curiosity about our latest project and the fact that not much is happening in our gardens right now, I think it is a good idea to address those questions in this week’s column.
Answer: Our Master Gardener group started this past spring when six of us signed up for a five week/40 hour course through the Extension Service. In exchange for the 40 hours of educational training, we each provide 40 hours of volunteer service within our first year. After this year, we will be certified Master Gardeners and will continue with 12 hours of educational training each year along with 20 hours of volunteer service each year.
In our first few months as Interns, our Master Gardener group has been busy. We provided horticultural experience to students at Soil Conservation Days, we answered horticultural questions in our weekly newspaper column, and we assisted the Extension Office during the County Fair. Currently, we are working with all three Pontotoc School systems to establish a Junior Master Gardener program in each school.
So, that brings us to our latest project at Pontotoc’s historic Post Office. The Post Office Museum, housed in the Post Office, graciously allowed us to establish raised beds and plant shrubs on their grounds. As we are a new group without funding during our first year, the Post Office Museum board offered to pay for our expenses! Thank you! Thank you!
One of our members had two raised beds built, which we planted with Sunshine Ligustrum, Rosemary, Blue Salvia, Orange Butterfly Weed, Kitten Grass and lots of annuals. We planted Maiden Grass by the iron signs and Arborvitae trees at each corner of the building. The Pontotoc Art Guild gave us free reign to spruce up the Bicentennial Bicycle which we decorated in a red, white and blue theme. Great job everyone! A special thanks goes out to our friends of the Master Gardeners who assisted in this project…Sean McDowell and Beulah Lee. Thank you for all your help!
If you are interested in joining our group, we would love to have you! The Master Gardener program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community, and belong to a well-respected and educational organization. Look for course announcements next spring. Hope to see you there!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the people of Pontotoc County.