Question: Thank you for sponsoring the pruning demonstration with Jeff McManus last night. What additional information on pruning is available to the public?
Answer: The MSU Extension Service has publication ISO204 with terms that may be familiar to gardeners who heard Jeff McManus’s advice yesterday at the Pavilion here in Pontotoc. In Dr. Geoff Denny’s online publication, he both writes and illustrates pruning tools and techniques. Knowing your plant category is most important in pruning. There are broadleaf evergreens, narrowleaf evergreens, and deciduous plants. Each one has a specific response to pruning.
Broadleaf evergreens include some that we are familiar with in our area: nandina, camellias, hollies, and eleagnus (like the one hard-pruned at the library courtyard as MGs deemed its growth too fast for sustained pruning; it needed a more suitable replacement—maybe an espalier?). Along the branches of these broadleaf evergreens are latent buds that can become growth buds if stimulated. If present, you can prune back drastically without killing your plant.
This category includes dwarf sizes that need only tip pruning to maintain shape for several years. Then, they may need rejuvenating by cutting back to six-to-twelve inches from the ground in early spring before new growth begins.
Some narrowleaf evergreens are conifers that produce cones. Here, we know cedars, pine, spruce, and arborvitae (like the ones that MGs set out on the post office’s front lawn). These sometimes need a shearing in early spring to control size, but do not have latent buds; therefore, do not severely prune. There is considered a “dead zone” on the limbs so that if all scales or needles are removed, there will be no further growth of the limb. Drastic pruning may even kill the plant. To avoid this, never remove more than a third of the foliage of a narrowleaf evergreen. Further, by removing a tip of the candle-like growth on a pine in early spring, you can stimulate buds’ growth. Leaving to maturity, these usually will not develop and grow.
Deciduous trees, shrubs, and vines may need tip pruning to create more bushy plants, or perhaps they need rejuvenation and thinning before new growth in the spring. These may be “hard-pruned” without as much worry. Some of these plants shed leaves in the fall: forsythia, spiraea, rose (severely pruned by MGs at the library garden wall), crape myrtle (with worrisome bark disease issues now), oak, maple, and poplar. (Personally, I notice espalier plants trained to grow against a wall as in Memphis and in Europe. There are more strategies for this type of pruning in MSU Extension sheet #456.)
Time your pruning. Some tip pruning works best if cut back to a strong bud after new growth in early spring. Thin before new growth of broadleaf, deciduous plants. Shear narrower at the top to allow sun to reach lower branches. Rejuvenate deciduous plants and broadleaf evergreens to control straggly or clumpy shrubs like nandina.
So, now I’m wondering at the constant summer tip pruning of my grandparents’ hedge, creating a border to the left of their place, another reminder of continental horticulture, handed-down for centuries. His hand clippers, sharpened (a must!), oiled Daddy’s arm movements like the wings of a butterfly, swinging open-closed, along the sides and top of multiple bushes until they grew seamless—one elongated shrub.
