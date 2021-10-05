Question: I heard reports about sick and dying birds in other states and orders to stop feeding birds through feeders. Do we need to worry about that here in Pontotoc?
Answer: Yes, we do. Although no bird cases of the mysterious outbreak were confirmed in Mississippi, that was due to the lack of funding for surveillance. So, we do not know whether the outbreak affected birds in our area.
In May, reports of sick and dying birds began streaming into wildlife agencies in the states of Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia. Citizens reported finding mainly juvenile birds with crusty eyes, tremors and paralysis. As a result, these states and others issued orders against wildlife feeding. By September, the reports dissipated to nearly zero.
Many federal and state agencies and laboratories have been involved in trying to identify the illness. All major known bird-related diseases like West Nile, salmonella, avian influenza and others have been ruled out. Wildlife disease specialists are not sure how it was transmitted or whether it was caused by a disease organism or something toxic in the environment.
While we wait for more information and answers to these important questions regarding the mysterious illness, we should take time to reflect on best management practices related to feeding wild birds in our backyards. The CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting bird feeders and water sources for wild birds are:
• Clean bird feeders outside with warm, soapy water. Rinse well. If cleaning bird feeders inside, use a bathtub, or a laundry sink, and immediately clean and disinfect it. Never use the kitchen sink or any other area where food is prepared or stored.
• Soak bird feeders in a bleach solution of 9 parts water to 1 part bleach for 10 minutes.
• Rinse well and let dry.
• Wash your hands well after cleaning feeders.
• The frequency of cleaning should be determined by the amount of use. If feces are present, it’s time to clean.
Other “best practices” that we can use to protect our feathered friends are: Put out only as much seed as will be consumed in a day. Discard wet seed into a garbage receptacle. Do not dump it on the ground. In addition to cleaning feeders and bird baths regularly, rotate the feeder station’s locations in your yard even if birds appear healthy. If rotating is not an option, consider not feeding for two to four weeks to give these areas a rest.
To minimize the possibility of pets spreading salmonella to humans, the CDC recommends keeping pets away from bird feeders, bird baths and the areas underneath them. Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling bird feeders, bird baths and dead birds. These practices are particularly important during fall migration and winter as feeder use increases dramatically this time of year.
Following CDC guidelines and recommendations from Dr. Adam Rohnke from Mississippi State Extension and Research, and using easy-to-clean feeders like Marie’s, we can protect ourselves and our wildlife and still have those beautiful birds feeding in our backyards. Have a happy week in your garden!
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.