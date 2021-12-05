Question: What is this sticky, white deposit on my yellow shrimp plant, known botanically as Pachystachys lutea?
Answer: As this gardener mentioned and decided, it looks like mealybug damage.
Since this question came from Master Gardener Julia, she was able to use the training that we received through MSU. In our MG training series, there is a section on entomology. In class, we learned, first of all, that there might be times when we could attribute plant damage to other causes rather than to insects. Some listed are disease, chemical burn, or other stress.
Further, we need to consider excess water or drought, inadequate nutrition, or mechanical damage (damage from a weed eater or a mower) as possible causes of some plant stress.
Julia, trained in horticulture, quickly ruled out these possibilities and knew that insect damage was her problem. A combination of control methods can work for her. Integrated pest management (IPM) shows methods to eliminate insect problems on ornamentals like those on plants in outside beds. These start with the correct pest identification and implementation of control methods such as biological control, host resistance (replace with plants more resistant), cultural control, and finally insecticides.
As a cautionary step, the first thing to know about an insecticide is the active ingredient. Notice that the same active ingredient can have different labels and come in several different formulations such as dusts, liquid concentrates, aerosols, and oils.
If using an insecticide, it is most important to read the label. That label is the law. Reading it will show these: active ingredients, approved sites and uses, how to mix and apply, restricted entry interval, and pre-harvest interval.
Once she identified the mealybug as her problem, she continued the process, noting that the area of damage was along the terminals and stems. The resulting honeydew and sooty mold left behind resulted in an unsightly white accumulation. Suggested in MSU publication #2369 is further help. First of all, naturally occurring predators can help contain mealybugs.
If heavily infested, however, wash the area with a forceful water spray. Also listed chemicals are acetamiprid, (one of the better foliar treatments to apply at seven-day intervals) acephate, imidacloprid, and dinotefuran. (The last two listed are soil drenches.) Some prefer organic controls like insecticidal soap, neem oil, horticultural oil, pyrethrins + canola oil. (With environmental diligence in all gardening and beekeeping, she has leaned toward organic methods and started to follow up with oils.)
Note: Those oils continue to work well against the mealybug, she said. For further information on ornamental plants in the home landscape, find MSU’s publication #2369.
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.